Newport String Quartet, Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum. Made From the Heart Artisan Craft Fair, Aquidneck Growers Market, and much more.

This weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts mostly clear skies for Newport.

Carrie Underwood, Club D’Elf, The Amish Outlaws and more

Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 10 – 12, 2023.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

Gracie passed away due to age-related health issues and mobility problems, and was humanely euthanized.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Among other insights, the data shows a decline in reading and math proficiency among fourth- and eighth-grade students. There are concerning demographic trends—with minority groups and students living in poverty experiencing some of the steepest drop-offs.

The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote.

A longtime member of the Providence Police Department has been named the city’s new police chief and is the first Latino to serve in the position, Mayor Brett Smiley announced Friday.

Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue self-designed enrichment projects that include travel.

The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) announced the 19 recipients of its annual awards honoring the best works of history published during 2022. Winners include four films, 10 books, four honorable mentions, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Without further ado, here’s what films critics thought were the best movies of 2022 and what you should add to your must-watch lists.

Christopher de Vinck will present a free, public talk entitled “Things that Matter Most: Home, Friendship and Love,” when he visits Salve Regina University on Monday, February 13.

There’s a wide variety of cities on this list, from East Coast staples with massive science centers to Midwest cities rooted in the lore of Route 66.

No matter what your preference is, Newport County has something to offer everyone this Valentine’s Day. So grab your sweetheart and head to Newport for a day of love, romance, and adventure!

Governor Dan McKee today announced six judicial nominations to fill vacancies on the Superior Court, District Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court.

The chair of the state’s Public Utilities Commission said Thursday that a statewide ban on new gas hookups could be necessary to meet the state’s mandatory target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

