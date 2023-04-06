Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.

Dinosaurs, Easter eggs and pro wrestling

Magaziner’s Legislation Will Reduce Political Gridlock in Washington and Open Doors for Next Generation of Leaders

The designation, certified by Excelencia in Education, acknowledges colleges and universities with a student population that is at least 25% Hispanic.

As sure a rite of spring as the budding of willows and peeping of peepers, Opening Day of the trout season is set for Saturday, April 8, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has stocked more than 100 freshwater locations, including children’s-only ponds, with 60,000 fish – brook, brown, rainbow, and golden rainbow trout – to get ready.

McKee Administration Investments Creating Wind Energy Hub at Quonset

Middletown-based SENEDIA, the national alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, will join defense industry leaders next week in celebrating National Submarine Day on April 11.

Groundworks Collaborative described Rosin-Pritchard as “a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person.” She was a volleyball coach, a culinary instructor and social worker in Rhode Island before moving to Vermont to become the coordinator at Morningside House, officials said.

The 800-member Massachusetts Package Store Association supports an expanded bottle bill that would include a deposit on the miniature bottles, Mellion said.

A nurse practitioner who defrauded health insurers and Medicare out of nearly $12 million by seeking payments for patient services that were never performed has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, said it “continues to work cooperatively with both the U.S. FTC and other regulatory agencies in their review of the Amazon-iRobot merger.”

Stacker investigated the potential impact of over-the-counter naloxone on the opioid crisis in Rhode Island using data from KFF and Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association.

Weather

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

August 07, 1944 – April 01, 2023

June 20, 1941 – March 25, 2023

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now