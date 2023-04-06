The Latest from WUN: What's up in Newport this weekend | Six Picks Events
Plus: Magaziner introduces constitutional amendment to enact term limits for members of Congress
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 6 – 9
Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 7-9)
Dinosaurs, Easter eggs and pro wrestling
Magaziner introduces constitutional amendment to enact term limits for members of Congress
Magaziner’s Legislation Will Reduce Political Gridlock in Washington and Open Doors for Next Generation of Leaders
CCRI earns designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution
The designation, certified by Excelencia in Education, acknowledges colleges and universities with a student population that is at least 25% Hispanic.
Opening Day for Trout Season is April 8
As sure a rite of spring as the budding of willows and peeping of peepers, Opening Day of the trout season is set for Saturday, April 8, and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has stocked more than 100 freshwater locations, including children’s-only ponds, with 60,000 fish – brook, brown, rainbow, and golden rainbow trout – to get ready.
Governor McKee highlights ongoing infrastructure upgrades at Quonset’s Port of Davisville
McKee Administration Investments Creating Wind Energy Hub at Quonset
SENEDIA to celebrate National Submarine Day on April 11
Middletown-based SENEDIA, the national alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, will join defense industry leaders next week in celebrating National Submarine Day on April 11.
Police: Homeless woman killed shelter coordinator with ax
Groundworks Collaborative described Rosin-Pritchard as “a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person.” She was a volleyball coach, a culinary instructor and social worker in Rhode Island before moving to Vermont to become the coordinator at Morningside House, officials said.
Bottle battle: Boston talks of banning tiny bottles of booze
The 800-member Massachusetts Package Store Association supports an expanded bottle bill that would include a deposit on the miniature bottles, Mellion said.
NP gets 7 years for cheating insurers out of almost $12M
A nurse practitioner who defrauded health insurers and Medicare out of nearly $12 million by seeking payments for patient services that were never performed has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Amazon’s $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny
Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, said it “continues to work cooperatively with both the U.S. FTC and other regulatory agencies in their review of the Amazon-iRobot merger.”
Over-the-counter Naloxone and its potential impact on the opioid crisis in Rhode Island
Stacker investigated the potential impact of over-the-counter naloxone on the opioid crisis in Rhode Island using data from KFF and Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association.
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Lorraine A. Boiani
August 07, 1944 – April 01, 2023
Brian C. Pelletier
June 20, 1941 – March 25, 2023
