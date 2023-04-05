The Latest from WUN: Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Newport Flower Show | BankRI opening on Bellevue
Plus: Here are the 20 Newport County homes that changed hands last week | Newport Folk Festival adds The Heavy Heavy to its 2023 lineup
What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 27 – 31)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.
Just My Opinion – Passover: ‘a cry against indifference, a cry for compassion’
On this first night of Passover, it is the words of Wiesel, who died six years ago at the age of 88, that will define my Passover Seder.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Newport Flower Show
This year’s Newport Flower Show will take visitors on a colorful and beautiful voyage through the floral world, all within the spectacular rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House.
BankRI to open branch in Bellevue Plaza in Newport this summer
Bank continues to expand its statewide footprint with new locations in downtown Newport and Cranston
Rhode Island lawmaker wants to require solar on new homes and parking lots
Rep. Jennifer Boylan wants to “start having conversations” about following California’s lead in making solar an integral part of new construction.
Newport School Superintendent shares weekly community update: April 5
“April 3-7 is National Assistant Principals Week and an opportunity to recognize our amazing Assistant Principals; Kathryn McKeon at Pell, Nicholas Vockerodt at Thompson Middle School, and Michael Monahan at Rogers High School.”
State of Rhode Island announces purchase of 84-acre swath of land in Cumberland
Pristine, 84-acre swath of Cumberland watershed is 200th local open space property acquisition in state history.
Newport Folk Festival adds The Heavy Heavy to its 2023 lineup
The Heavy Heavy is an American band formed in 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Which states’ taxpayers owe the most come tax day
The average amount owed was more than $6,500—a few thousand dollars more than the average tax refund. To find out which states’ taxpayers had the highest balances, Stacker used Internal Revenue Service data to rank states by the average amount taxpayers owed on tax day.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Ocean Race: Stories of resolve and resilience as 11th Hour Racing Team and Biotherm finish in Itajaí
11th Hour Racing Team earn final podium position for Leg 3 with Biotherm taking fourth place in the longest Leg in race history…
UConn’s victory over SDSU lowest-viewed NCAA final on record
Connecticut’s victory over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game ended up being the lowest-viewed final on record.
11th Hour Racing Team completes podium after ‘grueling’ Leg 3 of The Ocean Race
11th Hour Racing Team completes the podium taking third place in Leg 3 of The Ocean Race 2022-23
Salve students organize, participate in inter-collegiate entrepreneurial summit at Innovate Newport
The 25 students from Salve who attended represent a wide variety of majors, including finance, business administration, marketing, global business & economics, elementary education and exploratory.
Newport County Youth Chorus “We SING” class begins April 18
The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our final 6-week session of the year entitled “We SING.”
Obituary: Paul R. Markman
February 25, 1935 – March 31, 2023
Obituary: Keehln Mychael Edwards
September 09, 1986 – March 27, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up this week in Newport: April 3 – 9
Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.