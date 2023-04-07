The Latest from WUN: Open Houses and events to check out this weekend; Newport Fire Department is hiring; and more
Plus: Trolls, they’re not just under bridges anymore
Find Your Next Home: 18 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
Trolls, they’re not just under bridges anymore
Trolls created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo may be headed to South County
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (April 7-9)
Melt, Jimmy Webb, Dionne Warwick and more
Letter: Newport has a long way to go in affirming and caring for its unhoused residents
“We all have a responsibility to work towards a future where Newport affirms everyone, especially those experiencing the most oppression.”
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 8 – 15)
On Thursday night April 13, a new widened on-ramp for Route 138 Westbound will be installed which will remove the signal for the right turn for traffic coming from Downtown Newport.
Newport Fire Department is hiring; here’s how to apply
This is the second time in the last two years that Newport has put out the call for new firefighters. In November of 2022, the City welcomed nine Firefighters to the ranks.
This Week at the General Assembly: Bills advance on renewable energy, employee protections, and more
Rhode Island Lawmakers Address Public Shoreline Access, Diabetes Care, and Lead Pipe Replacement
The Harlem Gospel Travelers will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
States consider banning cosmetics containing PFAS
California, Colorado and Maryland passed similar restrictions on cosmetics that go into effect in 2025. Other proposals are under consideration in Washington and Oregon while bills have also been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Georgia.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Police captain seen slamming man’s head gets probation
A Rhode Island police captain who was seen on video slamming a handcuffed man’s head into the pavement during an arrest has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US
All in all, it will hit parts of 13 U.S. states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Governor McKee, Congressman Langevin, President Warner announce proposal for Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College
The Institute will be a national destination for students and faculty to advance the field, emphasizing the workforce for Cybersecurity professionals
1st ocean fish farm proposed for East Coast off New England
A New Hampshire group wants to be the first to bring offshore fish farming to the waters off New England by raising salmon and trout in open-ocean pens miles from land, but critics fear the plan could harm the environment.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 6 – 9
Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Find Your Next Home: 18 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 7-9)
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (April 7-9)
Opening Day for Trout Season is April 8
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
George W. Leary
December 15, 1962 – April 04, 2023
Peter B. Turano
September 19, 1942 – April 02, 2023
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now
Someone painted a fake crosswalk on Harrison Avenue in Newport; City warning of changed intersection
What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 27 – 31)
Just My Opinion – Passover: ‘a cry against indifference, a cry for compassion’
Newport City Council to host a workshop on Rhode Island Ethics Commission and Code of Ethics
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.