On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Trolls created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo may be headed to South County

Melt, Jimmy Webb, Dionne Warwick and more

“We all have a responsibility to work towards a future where Newport affirms everyone, especially those experiencing the most oppression.”

On Thursday night April 13, a new widened on-ramp for Route 138 Westbound will be installed which will remove the signal for the right turn for traffic coming from Downtown Newport.

This is the second time in the last two years that Newport has put out the call for new firefighters. In November of 2022, the City welcomed nine Firefighters to the ranks.

Rhode Island Lawmakers Address Public Shoreline Access, Diabetes Care, and Lead Pipe Replacement

California, Colorado and Maryland passed similar restrictions on cosmetics that go into effect in 2025. Other proposals are under consideration in Washington and Oregon while bills have also been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Georgia.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

A Rhode Island police captain who was seen on video slamming a handcuffed man’s head into the pavement during an arrest has been sentenced to a year of probation.

All in all, it will hit parts of 13 U.S. states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The Institute will be a national destination for students and faculty to advance the field, emphasizing the workforce for Cybersecurity professionals

A New Hampshire group wants to be the first to bring offshore fish farming to the waters off New England by raising salmon and trout in open-ocean pens miles from land, but critics fear the plan could harm the environment.

What’s Up This Weekend

Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.

Weather

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

December 15, 1962 – April 04, 2023

September 19, 1942 – April 02, 2023

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now