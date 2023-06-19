The Latest from What'sUpNewp: Things to do this week & weekend | Recent real estate transactions
Governor McKee signs legislation establishing Juneteenth as a State Holiday in Rhode Island
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
Newport Pride Weekend, The Newport Flower Show, The Big Lebowski, Master & Commander, Taproot Brewing’s 5 year anniversary, and much more.
Governor Dan McKee signed legislation today to establish Juneteenth National Freedom Day as an official state holiday in Rhode Island beginning in 2024.
What Sold: 24 homes sold in Newport County last week
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bodhi
Bodhi is here to make all of our lives a tad more fun. This young man is active, silly and just plain nice to look at.”
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM
Coming up on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 pm.
Juneteenth is linked to the end of the Civil War. The celebration started a century earlier in R.I.
Timeline of emancipation marks the resilience of African heritage people past and present.
A search is underway for missing submersible that takes people to see Titanic
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
The Ocean Race: Roadblocks on the way to the Med
Both fleets are bumping up against areas of light winds as they push south
What’s Up Today: Monday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration | Screening of Amistad | Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Ruperto Martinez Dela Cruz
March 27, 1947 – June 15, 2023
M’Liz Begg
December 3, 1963 – June 11, 2023
Bonnie B. Kilroy
October 14, 1947 – June 17, 2023
Gennaro “Gene” Perrotti
November 24, 1921 – June 17, 2023
Pauline Ann Gibson
November 07, 1940 – June 13, 2023
