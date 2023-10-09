Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp & A look at What's Up on Tuesday
On Tap on Tuesday: Newport’s Traffic Garden – Opening Celebration, Flora & Sun, and more.
🦞 The 32nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday! The event offers free admission and runs from 11 am to 6 pm daily. More information, including the live music schedule, can be found here.
🍿 The Broadway Street Fair also returns on Saturday. Taking place from 12 pm to 4 pm, the Street Fair will begin at Equality Park and extend all down to Farewell Street and into Washington Square. More Info Here
🚲 After being postponed twice due to weather, Bike Newport will finally get the opportunity to host its Newport’s Traffic Garden – Opening Celebration today from 3 pm to 5 pm.
🏡 Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 25 homes that sold in Newport County last week.
🎨 CUSP GALLERY’S first guest artist will be Pour Judgement’s Hank Whitin. Making Broadway Sexy will open on Wednesday, October 11, and will include an opening reception on Friday, October 13 from 5:00 - 8:00.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
The Latest
What Sold: 25 recent real estate transactions in Newport County
Here’s a snapshot of the recent transactions and a link to the properties that sold last week.
Analysis: Bill Belichick seems lost without Tom Brady, Sean Payton off to a disastrous start
Two of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches had another rough Sunday.
Pritchard agrees to extension, leads Celtics over 76ers 114-106 in preseason opener
Pritchard shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers, and had four assists in 23 minutes for the Celtics.
Liebel & New Wave Team claim North American and Summer 2023 IC37 Season Championship
Steve Liebel’s New Wave team went into the final race of the regatta, which was hosted by the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, with a three-point lead over the Members Only syndicate led by Hannah Swett and Ben Kinney.
Mac Jones benched again while Patriots suffer worst home shutout in franchise history
The New England Patriots gave up.
Indigenous Peoples Day offers a reminder of Native American history − including the scalping they endured at the hands of Colonists
For the third year, the United States will officially observe Columbus Day alongside Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 9, 2023.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28
The concert begins with a rousing rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s ‘Fantasia and Fugue’ reimagined by British composer, Edward Elgar.
Orlando City takes down the New England Revolution 3-2 to clinch a top-four seed in the East
Duncan McGuire and Facundo Torres scored six-minutes apart in the first half and Orlando City held off the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
McKenzie’s 50-yard TD run lifts Rhode Island to a 34-30 win over rival Brown
Ja’Den McKenzie scored on a 50-yard run on the last play of the third quarter, Syeed Gibbs had an interception with six seconds left and Rhode Island held on to defeat Brown 34-30 in the 41st Governor’s Cup game on Saturday.
Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt coming to The Sailing Museum
Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, sweet treats, and storytelling.
Newport Restoration Foundation announces new session of its Preservation Trades Specialist Training Pilot Program
The Preservation Trades Specialist Training Program is designed to address the impending loss of expertise facing the preservation trade industry.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular This Week
Explore Your Dream Home: Newport County Open Houses This Weekend
Newport Restoration Foundation announces new session of its Preservation Trades Specialist Training Pilot Program
WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY
Weather
Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Tuesday: S wind 7 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:39 am & 6:06 pm | Low tide at 11:18 am & 11:58 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 20% lighting.
Things To Do
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Flora & Sun at 4:30 pm, Stop Making Sense at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Krous at 8 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 7:30 am, Town Council at 7:30 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: City Council at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Tuesday, Oct.10 Caribbean Princess
Tuesday, Oct.10 Seven Seas Mariner
Wednesday, Oct.11 Seaborn Quest
Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity
Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
Thanks for reading all the way to the end. We’ll be back in your inbox at 5 pm on Tuesday!