🦞 The 32nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday! The event offers free admission and runs from 11 am to 6 pm daily. More information, including the live music schedule, can be found here.

🍿 The Broadway Street Fair also returns on Saturday. Taking place from 12 pm to 4 pm, the Street Fair will begin at Equality Park and extend all down to Farewell Street and into Washington Square. More Info Here

🚲 After being postponed twice due to weather, Bike Newport will finally get the opportunity to host its Newport’s Traffic Garden – Opening Celebration today from 3 pm to 5 pm.

🏡 Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 25 homes that sold in Newport County last week.

🎨 CUSP GALLERY’S first guest artist will be Pour Judgement’s Hank Whitin. Making Broadway Sexy will open on Wednesday, October 11, and will include an opening reception on Friday, October 13 from 5:00 - 8:00.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

Two of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches had another rough Sunday.

Pritchard shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers, and had four assists in 23 minutes for the Celtics.

Steve Liebel’s New Wave team went into the final race of the regatta, which was hosted by the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court, with a three-point lead over the Members Only syndicate led by Hannah Swett and Ben Kinney.

The New England Patriots gave up.

For the third year, the United States will officially observe Columbus Day alongside Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 9, 2023.

The concert begins with a rousing rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s ‘Fantasia and Fugue’ reimagined by British composer, Edward Elgar.

Duncan McGuire and Facundo Torres scored six-minutes apart in the first half and Orlando City held off the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ja’Den McKenzie scored on a 50-yard run on the last play of the third quarter, Syeed Gibbs had an interception with six seconds left and Rhode Island held on to defeat Brown 34-30 in the 41st Governor’s Cup game on Saturday.

Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, sweet treats, and storytelling.

The Preservation Trades Specialist Training Program is designed to address the impending loss of expertise facing the preservation trade industry.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular This Week

WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY

Weather

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Tuesday: S wind 7 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:39 am & 6:06 pm | Low tide at 11:18 am & 11:58 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora & Sun at 4:30 pm, Stop Making Sense at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Krous at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 7:30 am, Town Council at 7:30 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: City Council at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Tuesday, Oct.10 Caribbean Princess

Tuesday, Oct.10 Seven Seas Mariner

Wednesday, Oct.11 Seaborn Quest

Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

Thanks for reading all the way to the end. We’ll be back in your inbox at 5 pm on Tuesday!