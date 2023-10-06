🐶 Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals will release their creation, “Whiskers Rebellion,” a brew that’s as bold as it is compassionate at a beer premiere this evening at Rejects Beer Co.

🐟 Your last chance to visit Save The Bay's Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach before it permanently closes its doors to the public is this weekend! Saturday, October 7, and Monday, October 9 mark the final two days that they will accept general admission before beginning their move to Save The Bay's Hamilton Family Aquarium, which is opening this winter.

🎶 The holiday weekend features all kinds of live music happening from fall festivals to dive bar jams. Check out a few top picks in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

🚲 The opening of Bike Newport’s Newport Traffic Garden has been moved from Saturday to Tuesday.

👏 For the first time in the history of Salve Regina University’s theatre program, students will be performing on Broadway.

👉 Newport City Council will interview applicants for the Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission on October 10th and 11th. On October 10th, Council will interview Colin Kane (4 pm), Jeffrey Diehl (4:15 pm), and Brendan Ryan (4:45 pm). On October 11, Council will interview Tom Gibson (5:45 pm) and Sandi Warner (6 pm). All interviews will take place in the Second Floor Conference Room at City Hall.

There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, and local referenda questions on November 7, 2023.

The commission was created as a result of legislation (2023-H 6449) sponsored this legislative session by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), who serves as its chairwoman.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of October 6.

RIDOH State Health Laboratories confirmed these findings after testing 166 mosquito samples collected from 52 traps set statewide by DEM on Sept. 21, Sept. 26, Sept. 27, and Sept. 28.

Final days at the Exploration Center and Aquarium

GA-20, Tom Rush, Adeem the Artist and PRONK!

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, October 5 through 7 am on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Boston Bruins are looking ahead at a new season, not back at the one where they posted the best record in NHL history and then lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Whales, dolphins and seals living in U.S. waters face major threats from warming ocean temperatures, rising sea levels and decreasing sea ice volumes associated with climate change, according to a first-of-its-kind assessment.

For the first time in the history of Salve Regina University’s theatre program, students will be performing on Broadway

Event was originally scheduled for September 30

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Fall Visitors Weekend, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, 2023 Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, Insperity Newport Cup , and more!

WHAT’S UP THIS WEEKEND

Weather

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Patchy fog before 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 16 to 18 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Tonight: ESE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: E wind around 10 kt. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: N wind 7 to 11 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: WSW wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: WSW wind around 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:17 pm | 11 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:43 am & 3:19 pm | Low tide at 7:46 am & 10:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.5 days, 47% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 6:16 pm | 11 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:44 am & 4:23 pm | Low tide at 9:23 am & 11:02 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.4 days, 37% lighting.

Things To Do, Live Music, & Entertainment

From Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary to Rogue Island Comedy Festival, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this weekend.

What's Up This Weekend

Cruise Ships

