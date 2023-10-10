🇺🇸 Governor Dan McKee today directed United States and Rhode Island State flags lowered to half-staff in recognition of the lives lost to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel which have tragically killed innocent civilians. Flags should be lowered effective immediately through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

“Rhode Island stands with the people of Israel and condemns Hamas’ terrorist attacks. Make no mistake — such atrocities are deserving of condemnation worldwide. During this dark hour, Susan and I pray for the people of Israel and for our Jewish neighbors here in Rhode Island,” Governor McKee said. “To all Rhode Islanders who are directly and profoundly impacted by these horrific attacks, those who have friends and family in Israel who are at risk and in harm’s way: We Rhode Islanders are with you and your loved ones. We embrace you and we stand by you.”

🎬 A new film about legendary folk singer Joan Baez tells her remarkable story, an intimate portrayal of her “public, private and secret life.” Joan Baez, I am a Noise, directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, and Maeve O’Boyle, is playing at The JPT October 13-16. WUN’s Ken Abrams has a preview here.

🦞 On Tap This Week/Weekend: Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, Citizens Pell Bridge Run, and more! What’s Up This Week

🚧 Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority is reminding commuters about roadway improvements that may impact travel times for those traveling over the Newport Pell Bridge between October 16, 2023, and April of 2024.

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane in each direction in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge. This traffic pattern will be in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The work requiring these lane restrictions is expected to conclude in April. Signage will instruct motorists to “zipper merge,” which means using both lanes until the final point where it is safe for vehicles to take turns merging into one lane. The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and demolition of the current toll plaza.

🌳 Applications are still open for Newport residents to receive a free tree from the Newport Tree Conservancy! There are 11 tree species to choose from as they continue their efforts to strengthen and renew our urban forest. If you've never taken part in this program before, they encourage you to do so now! They will also be able to assist some applicants with planting as well! Visit this website to apply for your tree now!

Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!

Voted ‘Best CVB in the Northeast’ by customers

A woman killed when a mast snapped and toppled onto the deck of a historic sailing vessel that carries tourists off the Maine coast was a physician at the hospital where three other victims were taken for treatment, officials said Tuesday.

The new film tells the story of an iconic artist first introduced to the world at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival

Flags should be lowered effective immediately through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The Pitch Competition allowed 9 startup businesses (in any industry) the opportunity to make a 3-minute presentation to the audience, to compete for a comprehensive prize package that included cash, legal services, marketing services, as well as business support services.

NY Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will give a presentation on the war between the Colonists and Native Americans in 1675-76 at the Portsmouth Historical Society on October 19

Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Cook Political Report, to deliver keynote

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 10.

Weather

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:11 pm | 11 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:23 am & 6:43 pm | Low tide at 11:58 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

