👉 A Newport County resident is recovering after recently testing positive for West Nile Virus - Rhode Island’s first human case in 2023.

🗓️ Newport City Council will meet in Executive Session at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 11 to discuss “issues relating to the lease, acquisition or disposition of publicly held property involving the Newport Naval Hospital property and issues relating to the Ann Street pier litigation.”

🚧 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today released a summary of work scheduled this fall for the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Of note, the old Downtown Newport exit from the Pell Bridge will be permanently closed in “late fall”.

🐎 On tap this weekend - Fall Visitors Weekend, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, 2023 Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, Insperity Newport Cup, and more! Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment here.

🆕 Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston.'

🏀 The City of Newport on Thursday announced that the basketball court at the Chaffee Boulevard recreation complex is now officially open.

“Located just across from the CCRI Newport Campus, the new court is the first part of a larger planned recreational area which is also expected to host a world-class skate park thanks to the work of the Friends of Newport Skatepark,” the City shared on Facebook. “The new basketball court was installed with the help of a $125,000 R.I. DEM Small Recreation Grant secured by our Public Services team back in 2020. Of the total cost, $100,000 was paid for by State grant funds, with the City contributing the final $25,000 through Capital Improvement funds. While our Public Services team will be in the area on Thursday to put down loam and add some touches, but otherwise, the court is very much open”

The person who tested positive was a resident of Newport County in their 70s who developed symptoms of WNV in late August and is recovering.

In conjunction with the exhibition “The Celestial City: Newport and China” (at Rosecliff through February 11), the series explores different aspects of the Chinese-American experience and the many ways life in Newport and America was influenced and enriched by people of Chinese heritage.

We’ve lost civility in this country, our state, our neighborhoods, and, yes, sometimes in our homes.

The theme is “Middletown Winter Celebrations” and the deadline is November 22, 2023.

In late fall, the old Downtown Newport exit from the Pell Bridge will be permanently closed.

A Colonial-style home in one of Newport’s most desirable locations, the 4,212 square foot residence features 3 bedrooms, 4 full & 1 half bathroom and renovated interiors.

Arrests made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery, and more.

State funding for fast growing student population significantly trails national and regional benchmarks

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) west of the capital.

Fall Visitors Weekend, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, 2023 Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, Insperity Newport Cup , and more!

WHAT’S UP ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Weather

Today: A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind around 9 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:19 pm | 11 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:46 am & 2:17 pm | Low tide at 6:31 am & 9:28 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 21.5 days, 57% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Rusty’s Bar & Grille: Eric James at 6 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: John & Joanne at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 2 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Thursday, Oct. 5 – MSC Meraviglia

Friday, Oct. 6 – Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Viking Mars

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Spirit of Discovery

Sunday, Oct. 8 – Emerald Princess

Sunday, Oct. 8 – MS Seven Seas Mariner

Monday, Oct. 9 – Norwegian Escape

