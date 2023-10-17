Event focuses on finding and identifying as many plant and animal species as possible in a 24-hour window

The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rosecliff will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet your new best friend, Luna Lovegood – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

They included a range of projects and people from across the state.

Newport Restoration Foundation Announces Rough Point Museum Now Free for All Newport County Residents

Veterans Day Dental Clinic: Honoring Those Who Served with Free Dental Care

“Drivers should be prepared for delays this season.”

New this season, to welcome families from across the state, are Neighborhood Nights, where Rhode Island residents can get a 20% discount based on where they live.

A soldier from Rhode Island was laid to rest recently at Arlington National Cemetery, seventy-two years after his death at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War.

July 19, 1961 – October 15, 2023

The open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and comes as Democrats’ historic Inflation Reduction Act is lowering health care and prescription drug costs for seniors.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 16 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 17.

Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio were presented with the awards in recognition of their leadership in passing the Rhode Island film tax incentive.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

What’s Up on Wednesday, October 18

Weather

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:39 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 3:37 am & 4:26 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Stop Making Sense at 4:30 pm, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am, Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa

Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess

