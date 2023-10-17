Discover more from What's Up Newp
Norman Bird Sanctuary selected as the location for the upcoming 2024 RI BioBlitz; Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
Norman Bird Sanctuary selected as the location for the upcoming 2024 RI BioBlitz
Event focuses on finding and identifying as many plant and animal species as possible in a 24-hour window
Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rosecliff will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Luna Lovegood, an enchanting canine with a heart as big as the moon, seeks a loving home
Meet your new best friend, Luna Lovegood – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Preserve Rhode Island announces 2023 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation
They included a range of projects and people from across the state.
Newport County residents can now visit Rough Point Museum for free
Newport Restoration Foundation Announces Rough Point Museum Now Free for All Newport County Residents
Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to host its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on Nov. 10
Veterans Day Dental Clinic: Honoring Those Who Served with Free Dental Care
Op-Ed: Rep. Carson – What’s next for Newport Pell Bridge
“Drivers should be prepared for delays this season.”
Trinity Rep to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ Nov. 9 – Dec. 31
New this season, to welcome families from across the state, are Neighborhood Nights, where Rhode Island residents can get a 20% discount based on where they live.
Rhode Island soldier buried at Arlington National Cemetery decades after Korean War death
A soldier from Rhode Island was laid to rest recently at Arlington National Cemetery, seventy-two years after his death at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War.
Obituary: Kristine S. Springett
July 19, 1961 – October 15, 2023
Senator Whitehouse encourages Rhode Island seniors to maximize new prescription drug savings through Medicare Open Enrollment
The open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and comes as Democrats’ historic Inflation Reduction Act is lowering health care and prescription drug costs for seniors.
Newport police report for Oct. 16 – 17
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 16 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 17.
Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio lauded as Preservation Champions by The Preservation Society of Newport County
Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio were presented with the awards in recognition of their leadership in passing the Rhode Island film tax incentive.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of last week's real estate transactions
What’s Up on Wednesday, October 18
Weather
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:39 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 3:37 am & 4:26 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
12 pm: Lunch & Learn: Leading with Presence at Innovate Newport
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Community Center
5:30 pm: Unity Day Youth Event at Elks Lodge
6 pm: Arts Around The Fire at Parlor Bar & Kitchen
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Pumpkin Painting Party at Protective Club
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Stop Making Sense at 4:30 pm, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am, Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa
Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II
Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess
