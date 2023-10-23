Castle Hill Inn is giving guest’s tastebuds the chance to “travel around the world” this fall and winter with the return of the Inn’s seasonal Supper Club Series.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, October 20 through 7 am on Monday, October 23, 2023.

National tutoring service HeyTutor analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics to see how the pandemic affected public school spending, tracking expenditures by state between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 academic years.

February 01, 1940 – October 21, 2023

October 06, 1929 – October 21, 2023

Hey all, as you can tell from the title, this will be my last recipe. It has been a great ride for the past 2+ years.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 5:51 pm | 10 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:10 am & 4:41 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 11:04 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.3 days, 70% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, Scream Halloween Party at 6:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 5:30 pm

Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

