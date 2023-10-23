Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Travel Around the World with the Supper Club Series at Castle Hill Inn, Tiny Kitchen Magic Finale: Rosemary Saffron Chicken, and more
Travel Around the World with the Supper Club Series at Castle Hill Inn!
Castle Hill Inn is giving guest’s tastebuds the chance to “travel around the world” this fall and winter with the return of the Inn’s seasonal Supper Club Series.
Newport police report for Oct. 20 – 23
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, October 20 through 7 am on Monday, October 23, 2023.
How the pandemic impacted what public schools in every state spend
National tutoring service HeyTutor analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics to see how the pandemic affected public school spending, tracking expenditures by state between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 academic years.
Obituary: STSCS John Henry Bradshaw, USN, (Ret.)
February 01, 1940 – October 21, 2023
Obituary: Mary G. Souza
October 06, 1929 – October 21, 2023
Tiny Kitchen Magic Finale: Rosemary Saffron Chicken
Hey all, as you can tell from the title, this will be my last recipe. It has been a great ride for the past 2+ years.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Coco Gauff’s US Open outfit and shoes are now on display at International Tennis Hall of Fame
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind around 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 5:51 pm | 10 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:10 am & 4:41 pm | Low tide at 10:19 am & 11:04 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.3 days, 70% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: NewCo Women Connect Networking Breakfast and Coffee Hour at Kaffeology Portsmouth
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
6 pm: JAC Talk: Afrofuturism at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: STACY SCHIFF – THE REVOLUTIONARY W/ BROOKE BARBIER at The Colony House
6:30 pm: Born to Rise Women's Story night - Women's Resource Center Fundraiser at Stoneacre Garden
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, Scream Halloween Party at 6:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 5:30 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
