The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Things to do this weekend; $90,000 grant will help entrepreneurs and businesses in Newport and four other cities; $5 million coming for repairs of Cliff Walk, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Nov. 3 – 5
On tap this weekend – Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, and more!
U.S. Senate passes trio of Appropriations Bills with $73.6 million in Senator Reed-backed earmarks for Rhode Island
Includes $5 million for Repairs to the Newport Cliff Walk
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
What's Up Newpto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.