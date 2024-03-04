The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County; 7th Annual Newport Burger Bender sets new record; and more.
7th Annual Newport Burger Bender sets new record
The 10-day contest broke last year’s record of burgers sold by more than 1,000.
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 26 – March 1)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.
RISD Illustration Stars returns to the Providence Athenaeum
Students read their picture books to children and adults alike
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Newport Classical Brings Eleni Katz and Evren Ozel in Music by Saint-Saëns and Debussy to Downtown Newport
Light Foundation, DEM Team Up For Youth Turkey Hunt
Rhode Island offering free youth turkey hunt with Matt Light Foundation
Officials showcase the electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers charging stations at the Ashaway Park & Ride
McKee Administration and Congressional Delegation Showcase Progress of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program and Launches Public Survey
Newport’s Secret Garden Tour needs volunteers
Volunteers needed for Newport Secret Garden Tour
Motion State Dance Film Series to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center
The Jamestown Arts Center will screen the Motion State Dance Film Series, New England’s only short film festival dedicated to celebrating contemporary dance on film.
Newport Pride Weekend will return in June to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with events and activities
Newport Pride weekend to feature events, activities, and festival
Save The Bay opens registration for Rhode Island’s only cross-Bay swim event
This morning, Save The Bay opens registration for its annual Swim, an event that challenges skilled swimmers to tackle two miles of open water.
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: March 1 – 4
Newport Police made several arrests over the weekend, according to their arrest log for Friday, March 1, through 7 am on Monday, March 4.
USGA announces qualifying sites on path to 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
Qualifiers will be held in 22 states in May and June; defending U.S. Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer has entered
Providence Children’s Museum to host Tir Na Nog Irish Dancers
Providence Children’s Museum to Host Tir Na Nog Irish Dancers on March 16
