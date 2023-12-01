The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Newport resident in the running for ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve; No credible threat found after shelter-in-place at Thompson Middle School; and more
Newport resident in the running for ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve
A Newport resident is among five finalists who have the chance to win the $1 million grand prize in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
No credible threat found after shelter-in-place at Thompson Middle School
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain tells What’s Up Newp that no credible threat was found after Thompson Middle School went into a shelter-in-place earlier this afternoon.
RIDOT to permanently close old Downtown Newport exit on Dec. 8
With its closure, all traffic will use the new ramp system to access Downtown Newport.
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter
The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island
Hall of Famer David Ortiz hopes new Red Sox boss Craig Breslow turns away from analytics some
Ortiz points to this past World Series and postseason as proof that experience and veteran managers pay off
DEM invites the public to celebrate 150 years of the Eisenhower House at special holiday events
Public invited to attend special events being held throughout December, including weekly self-guided tours, pictures with Santa, and a special event vendor exposition.
New England’s decades-old shrimp fishery, a victim of climate change, to remain closed indefinitely
The shrimping business was based mostly in Maine and produced small, pink shrimp that were a winter delicacy in New England and across the country.
Ellen Pinnock honored with the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award
The League of Women Voters, Newport County has named Ellen Pinnock, Director of Community Engagement at FabNewport, as the 2023 recipient of the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award.
Laryn Edwards goes from coach to player for Providence women’s basketball team
Laryn Edwards admitted she was a little nervous before stepping onto the court for Providence’s game at Columbia on Wednesday morning.
Salve Regina University Seahawks skate for Mental Health Awareness
The third annual Mental Health Awareness Night organized by the Salve Regina University’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team raised more than $4,000 in support of Newport Mental Health’s mission to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and provide mental health and substance use treatment to those who live, work, and study in Newport County.
20 celebrations this holiday season besides Christmas
Take a look at these 20 holidays celebrated between October and February.
Newport Police reports for Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 30 through 7 am on Friday, December 1, 2023.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, December 1
Here’s a look at what’s happening out there today, plus a look at all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 1 – 3
On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.