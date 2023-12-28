The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Dec. 29 – Jan. 1; ‘Six Picks’ New Year’s Eve: Music around RI to ring in the New Year; and more.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Dec. 29 – Jan. 1
New Year’s Eve, Polar Plunge, Lobster Plunge, and more!
‘Six Picks’ New Year’s Eve: Music around RI to ring in the New Year
Check out some affordable options for a great night out
Rhode Island Legislators return to State House on Jan. 2
Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House on Tuesday, January 2, to begin the 2024 legislative session.
Town of Middletown: Year in review – 2023
2023 was a year unlike any other in recent memory for #MiddletownRI. From start to finish, it was busy and filled with mostly good news for the community, making it an even better place to live, work and play.
Workers in New England states looking forward to a bump up in minimum wages in 2024
In Rhode Island, the state’s current $13 minimum wage will jump by $1 to $14 an hour on Jan. 1. It is the next step in a phased-in increase that will reach $15 in 2025.
Construction is underway for NOAA Marine Operations Center in Newport
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations in the Atlantic region to get new home in Newport, RI.
18-year-old faces alcohol-related charges in Newport
18-Year-Old Man Summoned on Two Alcohol-Related Charges.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.