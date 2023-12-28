New Year’s Eve, Polar Plunge, Lobster Plunge, and more!

Check out some affordable options for a great night out

Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House on Tuesday, January 2, to begin the 2024 legislative session.

2023 was a year unlike any other in recent memory for #MiddletownRI. From start to finish, it was busy and filled with mostly good news for the community, making it an even better place to live, work and play.

In Rhode Island, the state’s current $13 minimum wage will jump by $1 to $14 an hour on Jan. 1. It is the next step in a phased-in increase that will reach $15 in 2025.

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations in the Atlantic region to get new home in Newport, RI.

18-Year-Old Man Summoned on Two Alcohol-Related Charges.