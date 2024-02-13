Newport Burger Bender Contest returns with over 50 local restaurants competing for the title of best burger

No arrests on Monday.

Youth Summer Camp has become a staple on Aquidneck Island and provides boys and girls ages 6-12 with the opportunity of a lifetime!

Crash Test Dummies to Perform at JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, Rhode Island on May 9, 2024.

The unemployment rate in Newport County is 0.6 percentage points below the national level, and 0.1 percentage points below the state level.

Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off in Southeastern New England

A coyote that a hiker killed with his bare hands has tested positive for rabies, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced.

Newport residents invited to attend annual survey results presentation with State Representative Lauren Carson

A nasty storm with 60 mph winds raked parts of the Northeast on Tuesday creating dangerous conditions on the road and snarling airports.

Newport Winter Festival, Burger Bender, WINEterfest, and more!

Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to be held March 16

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

To give audiences more insight into what to expect, Casino Bonus CA looked ahead at movies coming out in 2024 and highlighted 24 of the most buzzed-about titles.

Classic shingle-style home in Green Hill sells for record $3.6 million

RI Housing Commission meets to discuss affordable homes

Recent Local Obituaries

Susan Ann Meikle

Pauline E. Johnson

Jean Muriel Thurston McGowan

Jill Lynne Pedrick

Programming Note: Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled

I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break. Thank you for your understanding and patience. ~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

What’s Up Out There

Coming Up This Week

Security exercises to be held at Naval Station Newport Feb. 5 – 16

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 10 – 17)

Homeless shelter on URI campus opens Tuesday

The Jane Pickens Theater celebrates Valentine’s Day with a trio of romantic films beginning this weekend

Aquidneck Island Romancing: 30 ways to treat your partner for Valentine’s Day, all uniquely from Newport County

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Feb. 14

Wine & Dine: Greenvale Vineyards to host Valentine’s Event

Innovate Newport launches Industry Spotlight Series

311 to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 15

What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’

Kathy Griffin to perform at The Vets in Providence on Feb. 15

Puddingstone Music Series continues this month with Europe’s Fidelio Trio

Newport Burger Bender: Your journey to the best burger begins on Feb. 16

What’s Up Interview: A.J. Croce on ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concert coming to The Vets February 17