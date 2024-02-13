The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up Feb. 14 - 25
Crash Test Dummies to perform at The JPT; Newport Burger Bender: Your journey to the best burger begins on Feb. 16; and more.
Newport Burger Bender: Your journey to the best burger begins on Feb. 16
Newport Burger Bender Contest returns with over 50 local restaurants competing for the title of best burger
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Monday, February 12
No arrests on Monday.
Newport Gulls: Youth Summer Camp registration now open
Youth Summer Camp has become a staple on Aquidneck Island and provides boys and girls ages 6-12 with the opportunity of a lifetime!
Crash Test Dummies to perform at JPT Film & Event Center in May
Crash Test Dummies to Perform at JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, Rhode Island on May 9, 2024.
Here’s how unemployment in Newport County, Rhode Island compares
The unemployment rate in Newport County is 0.6 percentage points below the national level, and 0.1 percentage points below the state level.
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to hold cookie booths February 16-18
Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off in Southeastern New England
Hiker kills coyote with his bare hands after attack; tests confirm the animal had rabies
A coyote that a hiker killed with his bare hands has tested positive for rabies, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced.
Newport residents invited to attend a constituent meeting with State Representative Lauren Carson
Newport residents invited to attend annual survey results presentation with State Representative Lauren Carson
More than 1,000 flights already cancelled due to storm, was one of them yours? Here’s what to do
A nasty storm with 60 mph winds raked parts of the Northeast on Tuesday creating dangerous conditions on the road and snarling airports.
What’s Up in Newport: Feb. 13 – 25
Newport Winter Festival, Burger Bender, WINEterfest, and more!
Winter storm hits Northeast, causing difficult driving, closed schools and canceled flights
Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.
MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to take place on March 16
MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to be held March 16
Comic – Sour Grapes: Good Call
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
24 of the most anticipated movies coming in 2024
To give audiences more insight into what to expect, Casino Bonus CA looked ahead at movies coming out in 2024 and highlighted 24 of the most buzzed-about titles.
Oceanfront home in Green Hill sells for record $3.6 million
Classic shingle-style home in Green Hill sells for record $3.6 million
Rhode Island Housing Affordability Commission to discuss statewide housing market and affordable housing needs
RI Housing Commission meets to discuss affordable homes
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Now
Winter Storm Warning: Up to 9 inches of snow in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Programming Note: Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled
I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period.
We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
What’s Up Out There
What’s Up in Newport: Feb. 13 – 25
Newport Winter Festival, Burger Bender, WINEterfest, and more!
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Security exercises to be held at Naval Station Newport Feb. 5 – 16
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 10 – 17)
Homeless shelter on URI campus opens Tuesday
The Jane Pickens Theater celebrates Valentine’s Day with a trio of romantic films beginning this weekend
Aquidneck Island Romancing: 30 ways to treat your partner for Valentine’s Day, all uniquely from Newport County
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Feb. 14
Wine & Dine: Greenvale Vineyards to host Valentine’s Event
Innovate Newport launches Industry Spotlight Series
311 to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 15
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’
Kathy Griffin to perform at The Vets in Providence on Feb. 15
Puddingstone Music Series continues this month with Europe’s Fidelio Trio
Newport Burger Bender: Your journey to the best burger begins on Feb. 16
What’s Up Interview: A.J. Croce on ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concert coming to The Vets February 17