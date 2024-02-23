Newport Burger Bender, Newport Winter Festival, and more.

From charming starter homes to luxury single families, this weekend’s open houses showcase a diverse range of options to suit every lifestyle.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

Newport Police made two arrests on Thursday, February 22, and another in the early morning hours of Friday, February 23, according to their latest Arrest Log.

August 26, 1934 – February 22, 2024

New cabinet to analyze Rhode Island’s health care system and make recommendations for improvements

Newport Weather Forecast: Chance of rain Friday, sunshine Sunday

The following is a list of library programs adults can enjoy in March.

Senator Jack Reed visits Ukraine amid escalating conflict, meets with President Zelenskyy and other leaders

