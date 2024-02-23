The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On Tap This Weekend: Newport Burger Bender, Newport Winter Festival, Mac & Cheese Smackdown, and more.
Newport Burger Bender, Newport Winter Festival, and more.
From charming starter homes to luxury single families, this weekend’s open houses showcase a diverse range of options to suit every lifestyle.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 24 – March 2)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 22 – 23
Newport Police made two arrests on Thursday, February 22, and another in the early morning hours of Friday, February 23, according to their latest Arrest Log.
Obituary: Ellen K. Anagnostos
August 26, 1934 – February 22, 2024
New cabinet to analyze Rhode Island’s health care system and make recommendations for improvements
Newport Weather Forecast: Chance of rain Friday, sunshine Sunday
Tiverton Public Library Announces March Events for Adults
The following is a list of library programs adults can enjoy in March.
Senator Jack Reed visits Ukraine amid escalating conflict, meets with President Zelenskyy and other leaders
What Sold: Take a look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County Feb. 12 - 16
What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of the Cowboy Junkies, playing Jane Pickens on February 23
7th Annual Newport Burger Bender is back and introducing the new Burger Bender Hall of Fame
Newport Winter Festival returns with over 150 events from February 16-25