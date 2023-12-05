The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport County tops list of ‘Top 10 Markets With Biggest Increases In Second Home Transactions’
Newport County leads with 64% growth; Metro-Adjacent and Western waterfronts attract buyers, while “Destination Dupes” spark excitement
Raul Malo of The Mavericks to perform at The JPT on March 23
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Newport to be featured on Season 7 of ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’
In Newport, Rhode Island, Samantha begins her trip at a lighthouse on an island where visitors can actually stay overnight. Then tries her hand at quahogging and concludes her trip with a seaside lobster and clambake.
