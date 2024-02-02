The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Newport Winter Foodies Stroll, Improv with The Bit Players, Hot Chocolate Bar, and more.
Potter League for Animals launches 8th Annual ‘P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest’
This beloved annual contest is a crucial fundraiser, raising over $60,000 last year.
AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during What’sUpNewp’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15 at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!
On the Market: A look at Open Houses happening this weekend in Newport County
Unlock the door to your dream home this weekend. We invite you to explore various properties during our local open houses this weekend.
Newport Folk Festival announces Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ return to Newport
