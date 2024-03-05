The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
The Craft Brew Races Newport will return in July as the Newport Beer Run
The event was formerly part of a series and will now be a stand-alone summer celebration at Fort Adams State Park.
Women’s History Month: Rhode Island’s greatest female musicians
From jazz to opera to backing up Prince, female artists are an important part of the state’s musical heritage.
What is a whale native to the North Pacific doing off New England? Climate change could be the key
Researchers with the New England Aquarium in Boston found the gray whale while flying 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on March 1.
Newport Tree Conservancy is hiring a Program Director
Founded in 1987, the Newport Tree Conservancy ensures the health of Newport’s urban forest by planting and caring for city trees; propagating historically significant trees; and connecting the community to our work through robust education programs and volunteer opportunities.
Middletown officials work to minimize impact of property valuation 2024
Obituary: Elizabeth A. Perry
September 16, 1961 – February 27, 2024
Red Sox have concerns about the right elbow of starter Lucas Giolito
The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for opening day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.
Newport Mental Health among four home stabilization service providers awarded $650,000 in grants
Funding allows providers to make investments in staffing, professional development, and technology
Obituary: deLancey Moser Converse
January 14, 1930 – February 16, 2024
Portsmouth home sells for $4 million, highest sale of the year
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 4 – 5
Newport Police Department summoned/cited three individuals on various charges on Monday and took another three individuals into custody in the early hours of Tuesday.
Obituary: Ingrit Karin Overy
September 11, 1941 – February 27, 2024
Rhode Island becomes the seventh state to launch online casino gaming
Providence Flea finds new home at 195 District Park
Rhode Island Department of State seeks nominations for the Second Annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year Award
Comic – Sour Grapes: Employee
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Obituary: Beth L. Gibson
September 20, 1955 – March 01, 2024
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 26 - March 1)
A new oil painting exhibition brings Buddhist philosophy to a Newport hotel
Save The Bay opens registration for Rhode Island’s only cross-Bay swim event
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST
Wednesday: There will be areas of drizzle before 1 p.m., then rain, mainly after 3 p.m. There will also be areas of fog. The high will be near 51. The southwest wind will be 5 to 7 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Wednesday Night: Rain, with areas of fog. Low around 42. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt. Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: E wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming N after midnight. Rain. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 11 hours and 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:47 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 10 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.6 days, 25% lighting.
Things To Do
10:30 am: March Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
5:30 pm: Dr. Shirley L. Green To Speak on “Revolutionary Blacks, Discovering the Frank Brothers” in Newport at Newport Historical Society
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: newportFILM Documentary Screening – “FRIDA” at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 4 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm
Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7
What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8
Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10
East Bay RI: Tiverton rallies around boy during a tough patch
WJAR: Work zone lane shift begins on Newport Pell Bridge
Rhode Island Current: McKee nominates Richard Leclerc for BHDDH director's job • Rhode Island Current
Salve Today: Salve Day of Giving is on March 7