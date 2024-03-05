The event was formerly part of a series and will now be a stand-alone summer celebration at Fort Adams State Park.

From jazz to opera to backing up Prince, female artists are an important part of the state’s musical heritage.

Researchers with the New England Aquarium in Boston found the gray whale while flying 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on March 1.

Founded in 1987, the Newport Tree Conservancy ensures the health of Newport’s urban forest by planting and caring for city trees; propagating historically significant trees; and connecting the community to our work through robust education programs and volunteer opportunities.

Middletown officials aim to alleviate property valuation concerns, encourage residents to appeal assessments

September 16, 1961 – February 27, 2024

The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for opening day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.

Funding allows providers to make investments in staffing, professional development, and technology

January 14, 1930 – February 16, 2024

Portsmouth home sells for $4 million, highest sale this year

Newport Police Department summoned/cited three individuals on various charges on Monday and took another three individuals into custody in the early hours of Tuesday.

September 11, 1941 – February 27, 2024

Rhode Island becomes seventh state in US to launch online casino app

Providence Flea to move to 195 District Park for 2024 season

Rhode Island seeks nominations for second annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year award

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

September 20, 1955 – March 01, 2024

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from March 6, 01:00 PM EST until March 7, 07:00 PM EST

Wednesday: There will be areas of drizzle before 1 p.m., then rain, mainly after 3 p.m. There will also be areas of fog. The high will be near 51. The southwest wind will be 5 to 7 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain, with areas of fog. Low around 42. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt. Rain, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: E wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming N after midnight. Rain. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 11 hours and 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:47 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.6 days, 25% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting this week

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 2 – 9)

RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7

What’s Up Interview: Country singer David Nail, playing Greenwich Odeum March 8

Award-winning Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, coming to Blackstone River Theatre Sunday, March 10

More Local Headlines

