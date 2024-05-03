On Tap This Weekend: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade, Spring Festival at Newport Vineyards, Star Wars Day at The JPT, Kentucky Derby parties, and much more.

Comedy Bus City Tours hopes to bring its “live stand-up comedy show on wheels” to Newport.

Aquidneck Land Trust has awarded eight grants totaling $10,000 to local community and neighborhood groups through its annual grant program, the Merritt Neighborhood Fund. Grant awards ranged from $450 to $2,200.

While local housing inventory has seen a slight increase over the last few weeks, there is still a lingering narrative about elevated interest rates and aggressive home pricing.

This week, we visit 15 Lewis Drive in Middletown – a newly constructed custom smart home that transcends the ordinary and sets an apex standard for opulent living.

Newport City Council to discuss lease, acquisition, and disposition of property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in executive session

Motorists can anticipate alternating lane closures for these operations on Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning, May 24.

The winners’ designs will be printed and distributed to juniors who attend the U.S. Senior Open and will be available at a variety of special events leading up to championship week. In addition, winning designs will be uniquely featured on-site at Newport Country Club.

Workers on Friday began removing a bridge over a Connecticut highway that was damaged in a fiery crash involving a gasoline tanker truck — a project expected to keep both sides of Interstate 95 closed through the weekend and extend a traffic nightmare on the major artery linking New England and New York.

A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on May 2 through 7 am on May 3, 2024.

House approves Rep. Boylan’s e-bike bill

The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday voted to approve Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s bill to protect medical providers who provide transgender and reproductive health care services in Rhode Island from civil or criminal suits from other states or their residents.

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for posing as relative to scam elderly people out of $130,000

Rhode Island lawmakers require monthly updates on Washington Bridge repairs, traffic patterns, and health effects

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. East wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Happening This Weekend

Concert Preview: Jefferson Starship playing Twin River May 3, we speak to lead vocalist Cathy Richardson

‘Moving the Needle’ is on the agenda at May 3 Power of Place Summit

30th Annual Summer Farmers Market launches on May 4

Celebrate ‘Free Fishing Weekend’ in Rhode Island May 4 – 5

Newport Sings presents its annual ‘Song Fest’ on May 4 at Calvary United Methodist Church

Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on May 5

Aquidneck Island Police Parade to close section of Broadway on Sunday

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

ecoRI News: High School Students On Mission to Increase School Composting, Reduce Food Waste

Fun 107: Treat Mom To Unique Brunch at Newport Chinese Tea House