Watch: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday.
Rogers High School announces winners of Science & Engineering Fair
More than 140 students presented 100 science and engineering fair projects to over 55 judges.
What’sUpNewp, JPT to host their annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 20 & 21
Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year – on Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21!
Prince is looking for a home to call his own castle
Looking for a feline companion with a touch of regal charm? Look no further than Prince, currently enjoying the comforts of a foster castle.
How drunk driving fatalities in Rhode Island compare to the rest of the US
Keep reading to see what percentage of car crash deaths in Rhode Island involved drunken driving and how it compares to the 49 other states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Governor McKee issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency after storms
Tiverton Library’s January Calendar: Creativity, Tech, & Lifelong Learning
Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program launches in Rhode Island
Middletown Council Updates: Budget, Housing, & Tree Warden
The Patriots and Packers are still seeking their 1st 100-yard games from a rusher or receiver
When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level.
Three charged with disorderly conduct in Newport on Tuesday
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, December 20
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines
