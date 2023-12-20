Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday.

More than 140 students presented 100 science and engineering fair projects to over 55 judges.

Our awesome Christmas tradition has become so popular we’re doing back-to-back nights of the Grizwolds this year – on Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21!

Looking for a feline companion with a touch of regal charm? Look no further than Prince, currently enjoying the comforts of a foster castle.

Keep reading to see what percentage of car crash deaths in Rhode Island involved drunken driving and how it compares to the 49 other states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Rhode Island governor declares state of disaster after severe storms cause flooding and damage

Tiverton Public Library Offers a Diverse Range of Programs for Adults in January

McKee Administration Announces the Launch of Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Middletown Town Council discusses zoning amendments, new middle-high school, and reappoints Tree Warden

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level.

Three arrested in Newport on disorderly conduct charges

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines

