Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the old toll plaza and the bridge.

It was a busy news week in and around Newport, here’s a look at the most-read What’sUpNewp stories over the past week, October 8 – 13, 2023.

Grey Sail Brewing and Raw Seafoods partner up to brew a new craft beer that benefits local coastline clean-up efforts.

A beautiful Tortie is one thing, but a Tortoiseshell as beautiful as Agatha is, is quite another.

Alongside faith and community leaders, state issues call to action for continued partnership and progress in preventing and addressing homelessness.

James Montgomery, Juliana Hatfield and Ladies of Folk lead the way

Rock the Mansion Gala Raises Funds and Awareness of Newport Mental Health’s Impact on Newport County

Submitted by Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport

Concert at Newport Recital Hall will feature Violinist William Hagen and Pianist Orion Weiss Play Dvořák & Brahms

RIDOT is continuing to build new sidewalks along this 1-mile stretch of Aquidneck Avenue.

RAIN comes to Providence Performing Arts Center for one show only on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

May 20, 1933 – October 10, 2023

One of the most common ones, with the unfriendly name R-410A, is 2,088 times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide, which comes from burning coal and gasoline. So an essential way that people are staying cool is making the world hotter and more unstable.

Here’s a look at the Rhode Island State Police arrest reports for Thursday, October 12.

An Evening of Cabaret will feature Mathilde Mauguière, an internationally acclaimed French singer.

The tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season.

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro and Darlene Allen

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Thursday, October 12 through 7 am on Friday, October 13.

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West wind around 7 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. North wind around 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Tonight: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming N after midnight. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: N wind 8 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: N wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:35 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.8 days, 3% lighting.

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:08 am & 8:22 pm | Low tide at 1:24 am & 1:56 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.8 days, 1% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:42 am & 8:58 pm | Low tide at 1:55 am & 2:34 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do, Live Music, & Entertainment

From the Broadway Street Fair to the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this weekend!

For the most comprehensive roundup of what’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, click here → What’s Up This Weekend: October 13 – 15

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this weekend;

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

