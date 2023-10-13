Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: October 13 – 15
Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!
RITBA reminds drivers that lane restrictions on the Newport Pell Bridge may cause delays
Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the old toll plaza and the bridge.
Recap: Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week
It was a busy news week in and around Newport, here’s a look at the most-read What’sUpNewp stories over the past week, October 8 – 13, 2023.
Grey Sail Brewing and Raw Seafoods partner to brew ‘City Pier New England Double IPA’; proceeds will benefit Clean Ocean Access
Grey Sail Brewing and Raw Seafoods partner up to brew a new craft beer that benefits local coastline clean-up efforts.
Tortitude: Beautiful Agatha seeks forever home
A beautiful Tortie is one thing, but a Tortoiseshell as beautiful as Agatha is, is quite another.
Governor McKee and Secretary Pryor outline Rhode Island’s strategy for addressing homelessness this winter
Alongside faith and community leaders, state issues call to action for continued partnership and progress in preventing and addressing homelessness.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 13-15)
James Montgomery, Juliana Hatfield and Ladies of Folk lead the way
Rock The Mansion raises more than $220,000 for Newport Mental Health
Rock the Mansion Gala Raises Funds and Awareness of Newport Mental Health’s Impact on Newport County
Bike Newport issues statement in response to bicyclist fatality in Newport on Oct. 11
Submitted by Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Sereis Concert on Nov. 3
Concert at Newport Recital Hall will feature Violinist William Hagen and Pianist Orion Weiss Play Dvořák & Brahms
RIDOT provides updates on Pell Bridge Ramp and Aquidneck Avenue construction projects
RIDOT is continuing to build new sidewalks along this 1-mile stretch of Aquidneck Avenue.
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES coming to PPAC in 2024
RAIN comes to Providence Performing Arts Center for one show only on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Obituary: Charles J. Murphy
May 20, 1933 – October 10, 2023
Refrigeration chemicals are a nightmare for the climate. Experts say alternatives must spread fast
One of the most common ones, with the unfriendly name R-410A, is 2,088 times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide, which comes from burning coal and gasoline. So an essential way that people are staying cool is making the world hotter and more unstable.
Rhode Island State Police report for Oct. 12
Here’s a look at the Rhode Island State Police arrest reports for Thursday, October 12.
The Alliance Française de Newport will present ‘An Evening of Cabaret’ on Oct. 25
An Evening of Cabaret will feature Mathilde Mauguière, an internationally acclaimed French singer.
SHUCKED to launch tour across North America – performances begin in Providence in 2024
The tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season.
Op-Ed: Tuition waivers for foster kids is the right thing to do
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro and Darlene Allen
Newport police report for Oct. 12 – 13
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Thursday, October 12 through 7 am on Friday, October 13.
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West wind around 7 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. North wind around 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Tonight: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday: NW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming N after midnight. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday: N wind 8 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night: N wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Friday
Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:35 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:17 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.8 days, 3% lighting.
Saturday
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:08 am & 8:22 pm | Low tide at 1:24 am & 1:56 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.8 days, 1% lighting.
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:04 pm | 11 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:42 am & 8:58 pm | Low tide at 1:55 am & 2:34 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do, Live Music, & Entertainment
From the Broadway Street Fair to the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this weekend!
For the most comprehensive roundup of what’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, click here → What’s Up This Weekend: October 13 – 15
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this weekend;
Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
