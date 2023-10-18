Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
CCRI, Working Cities Newport and RI Dept. of Labor & Training to host Aquidneck Island Job Fair; ‘Dark Echoes’ paranormal show visits The General Stanton Inn
Just in Time for Halloween: ‘Dark Echoes’ paranormal show visits The General Stanton Inn
The production team was on-site at The General Stanton Inn in Charlestown for almost a full day of hunting for paranormal activity.
Part of Cajacet Farm in Jamestown sells for $2.7 million
Part of the original and iconic 17th-century Cajacet Farm, where local lore holds that Captain Kidd was once a visitor, this parcel consists of almost three acres with specimen trees, coastal gardens, and expansive grounds.
CCRI, Working Cities Newport and RI Dept. of Labor & Training to host Aquidneck Island Job Fair
The job fair will feature a diverse range of employers representing various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, and more.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 25
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
Gamm Theatre to host a limited run of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre
Obituary: Alexander Leys O’Hanley
December 31, 1933 – October 17, 2023
Newport police report for Oct. 17 – 18
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 17 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
Small plane that crashed into New Hampshire lake had started to climb from descent, report says
The NTSB said the pilot had departed from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence at about 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 30 and was destined for the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, which is near the lake.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Senator Whitehouse encourages Rhode Island seniors to maximize new prescription drug savings through Medicare Open Enrollment
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of last week's real estate transactions
Newport County residents can now visit Rough Point Museum for free
Further Reading
Euronews: Folk genre shines a light on Newport, Rhode Island's musical heritage
NUWC: Five Auxiliary Chaplains Pilot a Training Program at the Naval Chaplaincy School
WPRI: A visit to ‘Tyler Boe’ flagship store in Newport
WPRI: Crews battle fire for more than 8 hours at Tiverton auto lot
WJAR: Fire rages in Tiverton recycling facility
WLNE: Massive fire breaks out at Tiverton auto lot
ecoRI news: One Couple’s Love of Simmons Mill Pond Brings Management Area to Life
Salve Today: Theatre program will perform two plays, 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and 'The Banned Books Club'
What’s Up on Thursday, October 19
Weather
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:30 am | Low tide at 4:16 am & 5:08 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: Newport Historical Society Annual Meeting at Colony House
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Cocktail Club - Vodka at Hotel Viking
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at The JPT
7:30 pm: Chef Tasting Series at Hamilton Hoppin House
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 3:30 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Thursday, Oct. 19: Europa II
Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess
Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner
Send me your feedback, story ideas, and news tips!
I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips that you might have. Hit me up at ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment below.