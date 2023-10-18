The production team was on-site at The General Stanton Inn in Charlestown for almost a full day of hunting for paranormal activity.

Part of the original and iconic 17th-century Cajacet Farm, where local lore holds that Captain Kidd was once a visitor, this parcel consists of almost three acres with specimen trees, coastal gardens, and expansive grounds.

The job fair will feature a diverse range of employers representing various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, and more.

Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre

December 31, 1933 – October 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 17 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The NTSB said the pilot had departed from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence at about 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 30 and was destined for the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, which is near the lake.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

Euronews: Folk genre shines a light on Newport, Rhode Island's musical heritage

NUWC: Five Auxiliary Chaplains Pilot a Training Program at the Naval Chaplaincy School

WPRI: A visit to ‘Tyler Boe’ flagship store in Newport

WPRI: Crews battle fire for more than 8 hours at Tiverton auto lot

WJAR: Fire rages in Tiverton recycling facility

WLNE: Massive fire breaks out at Tiverton auto lot

ecoRI news: One Couple’s Love of Simmons Mill Pond Brings Management Area to Life

Salve Today: Theatre program will perform two plays, 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and 'The Banned Books Club'

What’s Up on Thursday, October 19

Weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: S wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:30 am | Low tide at 4:16 am & 5:08 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Chelcie Lynn Live!: 2 Fingers & A 12 Pack at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 3:30 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm

Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Thursday, Oct. 19: Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

Send me your feedback, story ideas, and news tips!

I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips that you might have. Hit me up at ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment below.

Leave a comment