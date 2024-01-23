The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22; International Tennis Hall of Fame appoints new chief operating officer and tournament director; and more.
Carbon Leaf returning to The JPT on June 22
Following up on a sold out show in 2023, Spectacle Live today announced that they will once again present Carbon Leaf at The JPT Film & Event Center.
Save The Bay’s Litter Report suggests plastic pieces have exceeded cigarette butts on Bay shores
Save The Bay’s 2023 International Coastal Cleanup Report demonstrates a new trend in shoreline litter
Rhode Island Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Gov. McKee filed by state GOP
The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint filed by the state Republican party against Democratic Gov. Dan McKee alleging he violated state campaign finance laws after a lobbyist picked up a tab for lunch.
Portsmouth Library to host Take Your Child to the Library Day
Portsmouth Free Public Library to host Take Your Child to the Library Day on February 3rd
Narragansett Bay Club home sells for $3.6 million
$3.6 Million Home in Portsmouth’s Narragansett Bay Club Area Sells
International Tennis Hall of Fame appoints new chief operating officer and tournament director
International Tennis Hall of Fame appoints Brewer Rowe as COO and tournament director, Marguerite Marano as executive director of TeamFAME and VP of advancement
Rep. Lauren Carson releases 2024 Constituent Survey
Carson represents Newport House District 75.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Rhode Island launches pilot program to promote healthy eating with SNAP incentives
Rhode Island launches pilot program to promote healthy eating and combat food insecurity
Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival returns for 2024
Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival returns for four days of culinary delights
Looking Upwards, Officials kick off construction of 2 Hammett Court, an affordable housing development in Jamestown
An innovative pilot, 2 Hammett Court will provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD) and other Rhode Islanders to live more independently with access to community.
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: Jan. 22 – 23
A look at Newport Police Department’s Arrest & Dispatch Log.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Watered
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
