The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
2024 Newport Folk Festival tickets go on sale on Feb. 1; Norman Bird Sanctuary is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with special programs and events; and more.
2024 Newport Folk Festival tickets go on sale on Feb. 1
Iconic Festival returns to Fort Adams State Park in Newport July 26 – 28, 2024.
Norman Bird Sanctuary is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with special programs and events
To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has organized special programs and events throughout 2024 that highlight the accomplishments of the past 75 years, while offering a glimpse at what the organization has planned for the future.
Newport City Council to interview candidates for State Government Relations and Advocacy Services position
Newport City Council to interview candidates for State Government Relations position
Marinas.com, Dockwa.com honor Middletown PD, Third Beach Harbor
Middletown Police Department and Third Beach Harbor Recognized for Outstanding Service to Boating Community
Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Four individuals arrested for various charges
Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Four Individuals Arrested for Various Offenses
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What Sold – Your Newport County Real Estate Report & Noteworthy Sales: Week of Jan. 15 – 19
The demand for homes in the area has remained consistent and even potentially increased as of late, with many buyers coming back to the market who were previously on the sidelines in 2023 due to higher interest rates.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project
What Sold - Your Newport County Real Estate Report & Noteworthy Sales: Week of Jan. 15 - 19
Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Four individuals arrested for various charges
What’s Up on Tuesday
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.