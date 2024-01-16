The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9; What Sold – Your Newport County Real Estate Report: Noteworthy sales of the week; and more.
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
John Hiatt brings solo acoustic show to Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on June 9, 2024.
What Sold – Your Newport County Real Estate Report: Noteworthy sales of the week
In this “What Sold” article, we spotlight 11 local listings that successfully changed hands, showcasing the opportunities that await buyers and sellers.
Ten arrested In Newport over the long weekend
Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Ten Individuals Taken Into Custody Over Long Weekend.
DEM stocking 11 freshwater ponds with Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, and Salmon
Rhode Island to stock 11 freshwater ponds with trout and salmon
A little fish at the Supreme Court could take a big bite out of regulatory power
“If you’re deferring to the agency’s interpretation of the law, you’re allowing the agency to be a judge in its own case,” said Mark Chenoweth, president of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which is representing fishermen based in Rhode Island.
Man charged with strangling, illegal rifles, and 60+ magazines
Man arrested in Rhode Island after strangling girlfriend, possessing illegal rifles and large-capacity magazines
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, January 16
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Stories Related To This Week on WhatsUpNewp.com
Daily overnight warming center opens at MLK Community Center on Jan. 16
Governor McKee to deliver State of the State Address on Jan. 16
What’s Up Interview: Meet cast members of Wilbury Theatre’s HIR, opening January 18
Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19
Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
ecoRI News: Condition of Easton's Beach and Ponds, Pummeled By Storms, Worry Newport Officials
East Bay RI: A different kind of 'meals on wheels' in Portsmouth
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON WEDNESDAY
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow in and around Newport…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.