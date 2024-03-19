Beatles Tribute Band 1964 The Tribute to Perform at Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, Rhode Island

Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, also joins head of USDOT for groundbreaking of Woonasquatucket River Greenway Improvement Project and for tour of Building Futures apprenticeship program

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise, flooding

Middletown Considers Changes to Zoning Code to Spur Affordable Housing Development

National Theater Live brings the best of British theater to cinemas worldwide, allowing many people to view some of the most acclaimed and popular plays to hit the stage in the West End at a theater near them.

People’s Credit Union supports Lucy’s Hearth mission to help homeless families

A group of 27 artists reimagines past objects, ideas, and practices in Second Time Around, opening March 22 at the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC).

MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits raises over $1,500 for the MV Nonprofit Collaborative

Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, said Tuesday that it is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits.

Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 18 – 19

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

