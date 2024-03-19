The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Iconic Beatles tribute band ‘1964’ The Tribute to perform in Newport; Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise and flooding; and more.
Iconic Beatles tribute band ‘1964’ The Tribute to perform in Newport
During Sec. Buttigieg’s visit to Rhode Island, Reed urges RIDOT & USDOT to act rapidly to replace the Washington Bridge
Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, also joins head of USDOT for groundbreaking of Woonasquatucket River Greenway Improvement Project and for tour of Building Futures apprenticeship program
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual forum on sea rise and flooding
Middletown considers changes to Zoning Code to increase affordable housing
The JPT Film & Event Center to begin National Theater Live series on March 19
National Theater Live brings the best of British theater to cinemas worldwide, allowing many people to view some of the most acclaimed and popular plays to hit the stage in the West End at a theater near them.
People’s Credit Union supports local nonprofit Lucy’s Hearth with $2,000 donation
‘Second Time Around’ opens at the Jamestown Arts Center
A group of 27 artists reimagines past objects, ideas, and practices in Second Time Around, opening March 22 at the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC).
MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits raises over $1,500
Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs and spin off its ice cream business, which includes Ben & Jerry’s
Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, said Tuesday that it is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits.
Two men arrested in Newport on Monday, March 18
Comic – Sour Grapes: Service Cloud
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What’s Up on Wednesday
