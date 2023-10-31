Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week; Newport in Bloom enhances Miantonomi Park with thousands of dazzling daffodils; and more.
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 – 27
In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.
Newport in Bloom enhances Miantonomi Park with thousands of dazzling daffodils
Donors address the need for a field of flowers in Newport’s north end park.
Newport police report for Oct. 30 – 31
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.
Letter – Let’s make our choice with care and consideration for the future we envision for Middletown
By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town Administrator
Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24
The Buy Nothing Coat Exchange is back in full force this year to continue ensuring everyone who needs a coat this winter has one.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Indigo Girls to perform with The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC on March 23
Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2, 2023
Group seeks to clear names of all accused, convicted or executed for witchcraft in Massachusetts
Nearly four centuries later, the state and region are still working to come to grips with the scope of its witch trial legacy.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
Meet your new best friend, Sahkiy – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: A chance of rain, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Wednesday: N wind around 12 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: NNW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of rain before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:45 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5:30 pm: Richard Potter, America’s First Black Celebrity: A Talk with Scholar John Hodgeson at Newport Historical Society
6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: ¡Qué Vivan los Muertos! Una celebración de Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead Celebration) at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Klimt & The Kiss at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
The following public meetings are scheduled;
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 12:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Newport: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
Further Reading
East Bay Times: Jimmy Buffet: An appreciation for a legend, and a last concert
ecoRI News: Second Beach Dunes Sprayed with Poison to Keep Invasive Sedge from Taking Root
USNWC: U.S. Naval War College Hosts 6th Annual Genocide Studies Conference
