In Newport County, the real estate market remains active even with limited inventory currently available and the highest interest rates we have seen in two decades.

Donors address the need for a field of flowers in Newport’s north end park.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.

By Shawn J. Brown, Middletown Town Administrator

The Buy Nothing Coat Exchange is back in full force this year to continue ensuring everyone who needs a coat this winter has one.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2, 2023

Nearly four centuries later, the state and region are still working to come to grips with the scope of its witch trial legacy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: A chance of rain, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Wednesday: N wind around 12 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: NNW wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of rain before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:16 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11 am & 11:28 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Klimt & The Kiss at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

The following public meetings are scheduled;

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 12:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Newport: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.

Happening This Week

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

