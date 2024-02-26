The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Meet Rhode Island ‘leaplings’ – Born on February 29, a select few celebrate their birthday every four years
Birthdays are extra special for those born on the rarest of days
On the ballot: Constitutional Convention
Voters in November, besides a host of contested political races and statewide and local referenda, will be voting to determine whether the state holds a constitutional convention.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.
What Sold: Take a look at 7 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (Feb. 19 – 23)
A look at last week in real estate.
Photo Gallery: Ice Carving Demonstration on Long Wharf Mall
The 2024 Newport Winter Festival festivities came to a close with the annual ice carving demonstration on Long Wharf Mall.
Book Review: Thomas Mullen’s portrayal of a divided nation in 1943 draws parallels to today
The Boston settings, from its docks and factories to its ethnic neighborhoods, are vivid. The writing is tight, and most characters are well-drawn.
Alliance Française de Newport to Celebrate the Month of the Francophonie
Bye-bye, birdie: Maine’s chickadee makes way for star, pine tree on new license plate
Bye-bye, birdie: Maine’s state warbler, the chickadee, is making way for other images on a new license plate that gives homage to an old flag growing in popularity and reappearing on hats, tote bags and T-shirts.
Rhode Island DEM to hold public workshop on proposed hunting and fishing regulations
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Single-engine plane crashes at a small New Hampshire airport and no injuries are reported
A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the runway near some trees, a fire department said. The two people on board were not injured.
Lack of snow cancels longest sled dog race in eastern United States
The organizers of the longest sled dog race in the eastern United States said Monday they are canceling the event due to a lack of snow on the ground.
Rhode Island Department of Health and Brown University to Conduct 2024 RI Life Index Survey
Rhode Island Blood Center joins All of Us Research Program, inviting community members to participate
Newport Police Department Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 23 – 26
One arrested, another cited/summoned over the weekend.
Bradley Hospital and Cartwheel partner to provide virtual mental health services to students across New England
New telehealth partnership will provide mental health services to students in 50+ school districts
Recent Local Obituaries
Obituary: Kenneth Gitman
July 7, 1927 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: Dr. Cresencia Almirol
February 18, 1941 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Marlow
February 16, 1927 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: William S. Barrett
December 25, 1952 – February 23, 2024
Obituary: Stephen P. Fougere
May 28, 1929 – February 23, 2024
