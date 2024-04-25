The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Rhode Island House approves Newport’s $98.5 million bond question for infrastructure improvements; What's Up this weekend; and more.
Rhode Island House approves Newport’s $98.5 million bond question for infrastructure improvements
Newport’s proposed $98.5 million bond for infrastructure improvements in its neighborhoods cleared a hurdle Tuesday, with the House of Representatives’ passage of legislation to put the bond question before voters in November.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Unionizing Healthcare Workers
Are we crazy to let healthcare professionals unionize? Nope. We’d be crazy not to support them every step of the way.
What’s Up in Newport this Weekend: April 26 – 28
Independent Bookstore Day, Albro Woods Work Party, I Scream! Social, and more!
Newport’s paid parking season begins on May 1
Metered & Residential Parking Programs Return
Freeze Warning issued for Rhode Island
Cooler temperatures coming to parts of New England; NWS issues Freeze Warning
Art in Full Bloom: Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates 75th Anniversary with Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day and Benefit Show
On Saturday, April 20, the Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomed over 40 artists for its inaugural Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day followed by a successful evening benefit show.
$28 million in funding will support 12 community learning centers across Rhode Island
Newport and Middletown to receive $2.9 million to make improvements to the Florence Gray Center for a joint Newport-Middletown Community Center that will support and expand programming in the areas of student learning, workforce development and health monitoring and services.
Historians to illuminate African-heritage advancement in Gilded Age Rhode Island
Rhode Island Black Heritage Society scholars Theresa “Soni” Guzmán Stokes and Keith Stokes will trace this story from the Free African Union Society founded in 1780 to the formation of Colored Women Clubs during the Gilded Age.
Here are the cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport in 2024
This story has been updated with the October and November cruise ship schedule.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Thor is the hero you’ve been waiting for
Thor, a 10-year-old male medium-sized mixed breed, is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
