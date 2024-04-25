Newport’s proposed $98.5 million bond for infrastructure improvements in its neighborhoods cleared a hurdle Tuesday, with the House of Representatives’ passage of legislation to put the bond question before voters in November.

Are we crazy to let healthcare professionals unionize? Nope. We’d be crazy not to support them every step of the way.

Independent Bookstore Day, Albro Woods Work Party, I Scream! Social, and more!

Metered & Residential Parking Programs Return

Cooler temperatures coming to parts of New England; NWS issues Freeze Warning

On Saturday, April 20, the Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomed over 40 artists for its inaugural Paint Paradise: Plein Air Day followed by a successful evening benefit show.

Newport and Middletown to receive $2.9 million to make improvements to the Florence Gray Center for a joint Newport-Middletown Community Center that will support and expand programming in the areas of student learning, workforce development and health monitoring and services.

Rhode Island Black Heritage Society scholars Theresa “Soni” Guzmán Stokes and Keith Stokes will trace this story from the Free African Union Society founded in 1780 to the formation of Colored Women Clubs during the Gilded Age.

This story has been updated with the October and November cruise ship schedule.

Thor, a 10-year-old male medium-sized mixed breed, is available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.