Judy Collins makes return to Newport, Rhode Island.

Lineup includes Andre 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Samara Joy and more – three day passes on sale now

Jamestown Arts Center to host reading event featuring Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane and three other acclaimed poets

The program provides financial assistance in the form of grants for adaptation and resilience projects that protect or enhance coastal or riverine habitats to address the impacts of climate change.

Powerball Power Play ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000; Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management reopens Great Swamp Shooting Range for the 2024 season

Thousands of visitors to northern New England communities in the path of the total solar eclipse were told to pack their patience for the trip.

Newport Police make four arrests on a variety of charges.

RIPTA wants to hear from customers about their experience with the agency

Bryant University Announces Honorary Degree Recipients for Class of 2024

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The east wind will be 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine

Wednesday: SE wind 9 to 11 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: ESE wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming E after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:45 am & 10:08 pm | Low tide at 3:25 pm & 3:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.5 days, 3% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4 pm, Dear England from National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

NUWC: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees visit NUWC Division Newport for tours, briefings

Rhode Island Current: With federal money filling funding hole to repair Newport Cliff Walk, why bother with a state bond? • Rhode Island Current

WLNE: Rhode Island Delegation to provide $54 million for transportation upgrades