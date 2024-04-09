The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced; Judy Collins will perform at The JPT on Aug. 10 & 11; and more
Judy Collins will perform at The JPT on Aug. 10 & 11
Judy Collins makes return to Newport, Rhode Island.
2024 Newport Jazz Festival lineup announced
Lineup includes Andre 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Samara Joy and more – three day passes on sale now
Jamestown Arts Center to host reading event featuring four acclaimed poets
Jamestown Arts Center to host reading event featuring Rhode Island Poet Laureate Tina Cane and three other acclaimed poets
Nearly $4M in grants available for resilience projects that protect coastal habitat shoreline access on public lands
The program provides financial assistance in the form of grants for adaptation and resilience projects that protect or enhance coastal or riverine habitats to address the impacts of climate change.
Powerball ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000, while Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket
Powerball Power Play ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000; Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket
Rhode Island's Great Swamp Shooting Range opens for 2024 season
Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management reopens Great Swamp Shooting Range for the 2024 season
Many eclipse visitors to northern New England pulled an all-nighter trying to leave
Thousands of visitors to northern New England communities in the path of the total solar eclipse were told to pack their patience for the trip.
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 8 – 9
Newport Police make four arrests on a variety of charges.
RIPTA wants customers' feedback on their transit experience
RIPTA wants to hear from customers about their experience with the agency
Bryant University confers honorary degrees, names commencement speakers
Bryant University Announces Honorary Degree Recipients for Class of 2024
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 5 - 8
What Sold: Take a look at the 10 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Looking to photograph a solar eclipse with your smartphone? Try these features and think about creative angles
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health care and private equity
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The east wind will be 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine
Wednesday: SE wind 9 to 11 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: ESE wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming E after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:45 am & 10:08 pm | Low tide at 3:25 pm & 3:05 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.5 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
10:30 am: April Homeschool Family Workshop at Newport Art Museum
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Food is Medicine Series at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4 pm, Dear England from National Theatre Live at 6:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
Jay Sullivan, author of ‘The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change’, will speak at the Redwood Library on April 10
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on April 10
Get the Measure of W. E. B. Du Bois at Preservation Society Lecture on April 11
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
Community invited to help clean up Fort Adams State Park at Sail Newport event
More Local Headlines
NUWC: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees visit NUWC Division Newport for tours, briefings
Rhode Island Current: With federal money filling funding hole to repair Newport Cliff Walk, why bother with a state bond? • Rhode Island Current
WLNE: Rhode Island Delegation to provide $54 million for transportation upgrades