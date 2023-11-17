The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport; The Burbankrose Guesthouse sells for $1.475 million; Friends of Newport Skatepark’s remarkable fundraising achievement; and more.
Concert Photos: The Beach Boys bring ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ to PPAC
Iconic band plays songs from throughout their 60+ year career
Open House Showcase – Explore your dream homes!
This weekend there is a diverse selection of available properties, with 35 homes opening their doors for public tours.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19
Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.