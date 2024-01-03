The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Catch up on all of today's headlines from What'sUpNewp.
Navigating the 2024 Real Estate Landscape: A balance of challenges and opportunities
As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the real estate market seems poised for a blend of continuity and change, offering both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.
What’s Up Interview: Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Band coming to the Greenwich Odeum on February 7.
Middletown Council discusses Development Plan Review process, Affordable Housing
Middletown Town Council holds a public hearing on proposed changes to the Development Plan Review process.
Lucas Giolito and Red Sox finalize $38.5M, 2-year deal that could be worth up to $58M over 3 years
Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $38.5 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that allows the 29-year-old right-hander to earn up to $58 million over three seasons.
Chronic absenteeism is still up in schools across the US
Student absenteeism is up 10% in Rhode Island post-pandemic.
Seniors in these Rhode Island counties have the highest Alzheimer's rates
For the first time, the Alzheimer’s Association released estimates on Alzheimer’s prevalence in each state and county.
The Choral Collective of Newport County rebrands as Newport Sings
Newport County’s Choral Collective relaunches as Newport Sings
Zach Wilson ruled out for Jets’ finale at Patriots. Could be end of quarterback’s time in New York
Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and coach Robert Saleh has already ruled him out for the New York Jets’ season finale at New England on Sunday.
Two large offshore wind sites are sending power to the US grid for the first time
The joint owners of the Vineyard Wind project, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, announced Wednesday the first electricity from one turbine at what will be a 62-turbine wind farm 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the coast of Massachusetts.
Rhode Island State Beach Season Parking Passes are now on sale
To help reduce the time beachgoers spend at the entry booths during the 2024 beach season, DEM is urging visitors to purchase their beach season passes well before their plans to go to the beach.
Legislative Outlook: Rep. Michelle McGaw
Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) looks back at the 2023 Rhode Island legislative session and ahead at 2024.
Three arrested in Newport on Tuesday, including one man twice
Three arrested in Newport on Tuesday.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, January 3
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines.
Obituary: Elizabeth R. “Betty” Williams
January 07, 1928 – January 02, 2024
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one conversation at 4 pm on Monday, January 8. Mayor Xay will be joining What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and taking your questions on all things Newport, including what’s going on at Easton’s Beach, the Rogers High School construction project, and more.
POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
Newport woman arrested for DUI in the early hours of New Year's Day
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city's street names and landmarks
What Sold: Notable Newport County real estate transactions (Dec. 25 - 29)
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON THURSDAY
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.