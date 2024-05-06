On tap this week: Crash Test Dummies and Big Dad Voodoo Daddy live at The JPT, screening of ‘Girls State’; Green Animals Topiary Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day, and much more.

Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available in Newport right now.

Last week eleven homes changed hands, reflecting the continued momentum in the housing sector. However, amidst these transactions lies a compelling narrative for property owners contemplating a sale: the historically low levels of available inventory.

Today, the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility on Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island that will serve as the future home of the NOAA Marine Operations Center-Atlantic.

Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 18 through October 14, 2024.

Funding supports initiatives that help local children be active and lead healthier lives

Newport City Council will take a big step in the search for Newport’s next City Manager during a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 8.

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf May 18 – 19, 2024.

The number of fish on the government’s overfishing list sunk to a new low last year in a sign of healthy U.S. fisheries, federal officials said.

Heifetz International Music Institute to Hold Week-Long Residency in Rhode Island

Rhode Island seeks federal grant to fund $368 million Washington Bridge project

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Monday that he would run for reelection this year, squelching speculation that the 82-year-old progressive icon might retire at a time when the Democratic Party is anxious about the advancing age of its top leaders.

Luna, a 7-year-old female domestic shorthair, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Newport Police make one arrest over the weekend.

In a sweeping statistical profile of children and youth in Rhode Island, Kids Count found that while the Ocean State’s population has increased slightly, its 18 and under population is declining, and large disparities exist based on wealth, poverty, race and ethnicity.

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49—the south wind around six mph.

Marine

Tuesday: A north wind of 5 to 9 kt will become SSE in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:56 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:39 am & 12:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.2 days, 6% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, The Peasants at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8

Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session

Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8

What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9

Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police deal with alleged assaults, DUIs

Salve Today: Salve Regina students awarded Fulbright scholarships

WJAR: Ground broken for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration base in Newport

WPRI: RI officials break ground on new NOAA base in Newport

