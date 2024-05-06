NOAA breaks ground on new Marine Operations Center Facility in Newport; 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now; What's Up this week; and more
The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12
On tap this week: Crash Test Dummies and Big Dad Voodoo Daddy live at The JPT, screening of ‘Girls State’; Green Animals Topiary Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day, and much more.
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available in Newport right now.
What Sold: A look at 11 homes that traded hands last week in Newport County
Last week eleven homes changed hands, reflecting the continued momentum in the housing sector. However, amidst these transactions lies a compelling narrative for property owners contemplating a sale: the historically low levels of available inventory.
NOAA breaks ground on new Marine Operations Center Facility in Newport
Today, the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility on Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island that will serve as the future home of the NOAA Marine Operations Center-Atlantic.
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 18 through October 14, 2024.
Aquidneck Island Programs that serve youth receive $150,000 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund
Funding supports initiatives that help local children be active and lead healthier lives
Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8
Newport City Council will take a big step in the search for Newport’s next City Manager during a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 8.
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf May 18 – 19, 2024.
The number of fish on US overfishing list reaches an all-time low. Mackerel and snapper recover
The number of fish on the government’s overfishing list sunk to a new low last year in a sign of healthy U.S. fisheries, federal officials said.
Heifetz International Music Institute to return to Rhode Island for a week-long residency
Heifetz International Music Institute to Hold Week-Long Residency in Rhode Island
Governor McKee seeks $220 million Mega Grant for Washington Bridge
Rhode Island seeks federal grant to fund $368 million Washington Bridge project
Liberal icon Bernie Sanders is running for Senate reelection, squelching retirement rumors
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Monday that he would run for reelection this year, squelching speculation that the 82-year-old progressive icon might retire at a time when the Democratic Party is anxious about the advancing age of its top leaders.
Luna is a petite tuxedo kitty looking for a new home
Luna, a 7-year-old female domestic shorthair, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 3 – 6
Newport Police make one arrest over the weekend.
Kids Count: Childhood population declining in Rhode Island
In a sweeping statistical profile of children and youth in Rhode Island, Kids Count found that while the Ocean State’s population has increased slightly, its 18 and under population is declining, and large disparities exist based on wealth, poverty, race and ethnicity.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up on Monday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Monday, May 6
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49—the south wind around six mph.
Marine
Tuesday: A north wind of 5 to 9 kt will become SSE in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:56 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:39 am & 12:22 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.2 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Collage Workshops at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup – A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, The Peasants at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: North Tiverton Fire District at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session
Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8
What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9
Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth Police deal with alleged assaults, DUIs
Salve Today: Salve Regina students awarded Fulbright scholarships
WJAR: Ground broken for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration base in Newport
WPRI: RI officials break ground on new NOAA base in Newport
We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!