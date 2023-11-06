The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport County Real Estate Report; Newport Gulls announce 6th Hall of Fame class; Child & Family’s 40th Annual Taste of Newport was a great success; and more.
Newport County Real Estate Report: A look at what homes sold Oct. 30 – Nov. 3
While interest rates have definitely been the topic of conversations amongst active buyers, property transfers have continued to remain consistent across Aquidneck Island and Newport County. Here’s a look at some of the most recent activity in your neighborhood.
Newport police report for Nov. 3 – 6
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 3 through 7 am on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
What's Up Newpto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.