Full-time Newport residents, with house values below $1.1 million, should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase, according to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

The South County Museum Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Rebecca J. Kelly as the new Executive Director and Curator of Collections.

Ten homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

More From What’sUpNewp

Here’s a look at eleven additional stories published on our website today, the latest obituaries, what’s happening tomorrow, and more local headlines.