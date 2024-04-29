The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport Police make 9 arrests over the weekend; A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County; South County Museum names Newport resident as its new Executive Director; and much more.
Mayor Xay expects no tax increase for full-time Newport residents
Full-time Newport residents, with house values below $1.1 million, should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase, according to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.
South County Museum names Newport resident, Rebecca J. Kelly, as its new Executive Director
The South County Museum Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Rebecca J. Kelly as the new Executive Director and Curator of Collections.
What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 – 26
Ten homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
More From What’sUpNewp
Here’s a look at eleven additional stories published on our website today, the latest obituaries, what’s happening tomorrow, and more local headlines.
