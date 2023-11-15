The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Local musicians to raise funds to support area’s homeless shelters; Transatlantic Race returning to Newport in 2025; and more.
11th Hour Racing Team is World Sailing’s Team of the Year with race documentary set to stream in USA on Max
The first American team to win The Ocean Race has been recognised as Team of the Year
Newport Police reports for Nov. 14 – 15
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 14 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. collaborates with Narragansett Beer to create a limited release aged spirit
Two Rhode Island Beverage Brands Unite for 401 Collaboration Spirit
