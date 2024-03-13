The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Dates set for the 2024 Newport International Boat Show; Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges; and more
Dates set for the 2024 Newport International Boat Show
One of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England, The Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront.
Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 11 – 13
Providence Performing Arts Center announces 2024-25 Broadway season
Highlights include MJ THE MUSICAL, SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL and the national tour launch of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
A Massachusetts town spent $600k on shore protection. A winter storm washed it away days later
A Massachusetts beach community is scrambling after a weekend storm washed away mountains of sand trucked in for a nearly $600,000 dune that was meant to protect homes, roads and other infrastructure.
CCRI and Conexion Latina to host Financial Aid Info Session
The event is part of the City of Newport’s Learn 365 initiative to increase FAFSA completion rates by Rogers High School students.
Rhode Island FC signs former Providence College defender Nathan Messer
Former Providence College standout added to roster before inaugural match
Friday is the deadline for nonprofits to register for 401Gives
More organizations expected to participate than ever before as the state’s largest nonprofit philanthropic effort aims to raise $4 million+ in a single day
Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has elbow repaired with internal brace, expected to miss season
Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace.
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt March 23
Middletown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Wyatt Road Soccer Complex on March 23rd
Rhode Island Foundation awarded $89 million to 2,500 nonprofits in 2023
Rhode Island Foundation awards $89 million to 2,500 nonprofits, focusing on education, economic security, and healthy living
Congressman Amo highlights Rhode Island’s clean energy leadership at House Hearing
Amo Champions Rhode Island’s Commitment to Offshore Wind at First Science, Space, & Technology Committee Hearing
This Day in RI History: March 13, 1799 -Oliver Shaw born in Newport
Early American Composer
Obituary: James Fernand Legein
December 03, 1939 – March 07, 2024
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com Now
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night: There is a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. There are increasing clouds, with a low of around 41. The southeast wind is 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine
Thursday: ESE wind is around 6 kt, becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 11 hours and 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:48 am | Low tide at 5:12 am & 4:57 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 19% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Drive at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: DIY Jewelry Making at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Newport Ski Club at Vaco Da Gama
7:30 pm: Shifting Light at The Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic at 7 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Outreach Committee at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Easton’s Beach demolition, real estate tax, short-term rental compliance on Newport City Council docket
Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14
What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15
MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to take place on March 16
St. Patrick’s Day
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Two men 'in the right place at the right time’ in Portsmouth
HotelBusiness: Web Exclusive: Newport Harbor Island Resort to reopen following renovation
The Boston Globe: The women who helped build Newport, R.I.