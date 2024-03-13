One of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England, The Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront.

Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 11 – 13

Highlights include MJ THE MUSICAL, SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL and the national tour launch of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Massachusetts beach community is scrambling after a weekend storm washed away mountains of sand trucked in for a nearly $600,000 dune that was meant to protect homes, roads and other infrastructure.

The event is part of the City of Newport’s Learn 365 initiative to increase FAFSA completion rates by Rogers High School students.

Former Providence College standout added to roster before inaugural match

More organizations expected to participate than ever before as the state’s largest nonprofit philanthropic effort aims to raise $4 million+ in a single day

Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace.

Middletown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Wyatt Road Soccer Complex on March 23rd

Rhode Island Foundation awards $89 million to 2,500 nonprofits, focusing on education, economic security, and healthy living

Amo Champions Rhode Island’s Commitment to Offshore Wind at First Science, Space, & Technology Committee Hearing

Early American Composer

December 03, 1939 – March 07, 2024

What’s Up on Thursday

Weather

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: There is a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. There are increasing clouds, with a low of around 41. The southeast wind is 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine

Thursday: ESE wind is around 6 kt, becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 11 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:48 am | Low tide at 5:12 am & 4:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 19% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic at 7 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

Easton’s Beach demolition, real estate tax, short-term rental compliance on Newport City Council docket

Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14

What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15

MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to take place on March 16

St. Patrick’s Day

AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15

Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day

Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas

More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Two men 'in the right place at the right time’ in Portsmouth

HotelBusiness: Web Exclusive: Newport Harbor Island Resort to reopen following renovation

The Boston Globe: The women who helped build Newport, R.I.