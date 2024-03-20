The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Portside at 22 Bowen’s will have a new look when it opens this season; Daffodil Days ready to bloom throughout Newport; Bristol man arrested in Newport on shoplifting charge; and more
Portside at 22 Bowen’s will have a new look when it opens this season
Portside, the open-air bar at 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, is getting an update to its structure and layout.
What’s Up Interview: Adam Levin, Artistic Director of RI Guitar Guild announces Spring concerts
Derek Gripper with Ballaké Sissoko on March 23 and Marco Tamayo coming on April 19
Ticket Giveaway: Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig playing Colony House Friday, March 22
Acclaimed UK guitarist has played with former Beatles, Elton John, Bryan Ferry and other greats.
