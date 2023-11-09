Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more.

City preparing to deploy a first-of-its-kind smart enforcement system that will be capable of identifying and capturing noise violations in real-time.

National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.

After a 24-year run in New England that has included six Super Bowl rings and two decades of dominance in the AFC, the Patriots are 2-7 — Bill Belichick’s worst start since his first season in 2000.

It is part of her family collection of war memorabilia that is on display during the month of November as part of the command’s celebration of Veterans Day.

A Newport man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Early Thursday morning, police discovered the girl unresponsive in the swan boat pond at Roger Williams Park, not far from the family home.

“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”

Kayok was first discovered in Sitka, Alaska, swimming erratically, losing weight, and struggling to forage.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Providence.

Pending Regulatory Approval, New Public Media Entity to Engage Audiences Across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Newporters are being invited to once again take a climb to the top as the Miantonomi Park tower once again opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

A Look Ahead at What’s Up on Friday