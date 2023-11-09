The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
A look at what's happening this weekend; The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS announce plans to merge; Miantonomi Park Tower will be open for tours on Nov. 11; and more.
What’s Up in and around Newport this weekend: Nov. 10 – 12
Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more.
City of Newport seeks to crack down on noise with help of A.I.
City preparing to deploy a first-of-its-kind smart enforcement system that will be capable of identifying and capturing noise violations in real-time.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.
All eyes on Bill Belichick’s job status as Patriots head to Germany to face Colts
After a 24-year run in New England that has included six Super Bowl rings and two decades of dominance in the AFC, the Patriots are 2-7 — Bill Belichick’s worst start since his first season in 2000.
War memorabilia on display for Veterans Day has special meaning to NUWC Division Newport physicist
It is part of her family collection of war memorabilia that is on display during the month of November as part of the command’s celebration of Veterans Day.
State Police arrest Newport man for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography
A Newport man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Transfer of Child Pornography, according to the Rhode Island State Police.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond near Rhode Island home
Early Thursday morning, police discovered the girl unresponsive in the swan boat pond at Roger Williams Park, not far from the family home.
New wayfinder maps installed along Cliff Walk
“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”
Northern Fur Seal “Kayok” from Alaska finds forever home At Mystic Aquarium
Kayok was first discovered in Sitka, Alaska, swimming erratically, losing weight, and struggling to forage.
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Providence
Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Providence.
The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS announce plans to merge
Pending Regulatory Approval, New Public Media Entity to Engage Audiences Across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts
Newport police report for Nov. 8 – 9
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open for tours on Nov. 11
Newporters are being invited to once again take a climb to the top as the Miantonomi Park tower once again opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Changes coming in 2025 for professional tennis events at International Tennis Hall of Fame
2023 General Election Results: Representative in Congress District 1 and Middletown School Bond
A Look Ahead at What’s Up on Friday
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to