The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Shop Local! Last-minute gift ideas in and around Newport for 2023; $30K grant to support tractor shed at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm; Newport Classical will present Pianist Eric Lu on Jan. 26
Shop Local! Last-minute gift ideas in and around Newport for 2023
Check out these local businesses to finish off your holiday shopping.
RI Hospitality Association & Salve Regina University unveil results of student-developed post-COVID-19 economic impact report
Study reveals that Rhode Island's hospitality and tourism industries show resilience post COVID-19.
Newport Classical will present Pianist Eric Lu on Jan. 26
Newport Classical presents "poet of the keyboard" Eric Lu in next Chamber Series Concert.
$30K grant to support tractor shed at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
AgInnovation Farm receives grant for tractor shed
Business Recovery Center opens in East Providence as part of Washington Bridge response
In addition to SBA disaster specialists being on-site, businesses needing further assistance can meet with the local SBA Resource Partners: the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, SCORE Rhode Island, and the Center for Women & Enterprise.
Obituary: Terrence “Terry” Finn
December 13, 2023.
RIPTA to run on a Sunday/Holiday Service Schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
All RIPTA Offices Will Be Closed on Monday, December 25, 2023 and Monday, January 1, 2024.
Caleb Porter hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution
Caleb Porter was hired as coach of the New England Revolution on Tuesday after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles.
$5.9 million in federal funds awarded to Rhode Island communities
Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth are among 14 Rhode Island communities to receive $5.9 million in federal housing, community development grants
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. At least five people were killed.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here's what's on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Two arrested in Newport on Monday
Newport Police arrest two on drug, other charges
Newsletter – What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, December 19
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What's Up Newp headlines
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
