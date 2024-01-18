The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 19 – 21; New England: Salaries barely outpace inflation; What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of the Cowboy Junkies, playing Jane Pickens on February 23; & more
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 19 – 21
Goat Hikes, Afternoon Tea, The Funda Fest, and more.
New England: Salaries barely outpace inflation
Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued earlier this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of the Cowboy Junkies, playing Jane Pickens on February 23
Toronto-based band returning to Newport
On the Market: Charming 3-bedroom ranch in Middletown
10 Reardon Drive is currently the only single family home on the market in Middletown that is priced under $675,000.
Newport Police Department Arrest and Dispatch Log for Jan. 18
Newport Police arrest one man on Wednesday.
