The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Mount Hope Bay Shellfishing Area reopens after extended closure; RIDOT provides weekly updates on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project; and more.
What’s Up in and around Newport this weekend: Nov. 10 – 12
Newport Restaurant Week, Tours of Miantonomi Park tower, Cars & Coffee, Red, White & Brews, and more.
Discover Your Dream Home: Newport County Open Houses This Weekend
This weekend, there’s an exciting array of open houses featuring 37 unique listings across the area.
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Holiday Shop & Stroll Nov. 24 – 26
Stroll the historic sanctuary grounds and visit the furred and feathered farm animal rescues before winter arrives.
