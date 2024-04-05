This is the 2nd highest vacant land sale on record in Portsmouth.

Olivia is a three-year-old female mixed breed available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

New to Newport is firmMD, an elevated medical space specializing in anti-aging and aesthetics

East Coast residents were jolted Friday by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey with weak rumblings felt as far away as Baltimore and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

As a reminder, tonight at 5 p.m. we’ll have an extended weekend left lane closure on both directions of Route 138 between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway to replace the center median.

Eighteen students from Portsmouth Abbey School will sing in the National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 6.

Aquidneck Island National Police Parade to honor fallen officers

Rhode Island hires outside legal team to pursue damages from Washington Bridge collapse

What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center will present our annual Jaws Summer parties on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, 2024.

DEM to conduct forest health treatments in Richmond to prevent wildfires

Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26

Newport Police arrest one individual on Thursday, April 4.

Stowe, Vermont, reported 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service office in Burlington reported.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation to host virtual town hall meeting on state’s general aviation airports

Recent Local Obituaries

On tap April 5 – 7, Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more!

Don’t miss the opportunity to step inside and envision the possibilities that await you. Your future home may be just a visit away – embark on this exciting journey with us as we open the doors to a world of home possibilities this weekend!

The 74th Annual RI Home Show – RI Convention Center from April 4th—April 7th!

Prepare for an enchanting evening filled with a cocktail reception, sumptuous seated dinner, thrilling silent and live auctions, and a firsthand look at the life-saving programs and services provided by the Potter League.

Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.

Newport County Days will also be offered on June 8, 9, and 10, as well as October 26 and 27.

With nearly 1.5 million daffy buds now bursting forth in dazzling displays, Newport in Bloom’s 13th Annual Daffodil Days will celebrate their arrival throughout April 2024.

NUWC: Two NUWC Division Newport employees receive award from Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems

United States Navy: SECNAV Del Toro Attends Education for Seapower Advisory Board Meeting

WLNE: Lane closures begin on Route 138 Friday