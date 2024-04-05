The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
24-acre vacant lot in Portsmouth sells for $3.1 million; buyers donate land to Aquidneck Land Trust; Introducing firmMD: Newport’s Newest Addition and Rhode Island’s Premier Med Spa; and more
24-acre vacant lot in Portsmouth sells for $3.1 million; buyer plans to donate land to Aquidneck Land Trust
This is the 2nd highest vacant land sale on record in Portsmouth.
Sweet Olivia is looking for a new home
Olivia is a three-year-old female mixed breed available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.
Introducing firmMD: Newport’s Newest Addition and Rhode Island’s Premier Med Spa
New to Newport is firmMD, an elevated medical space specializing in anti-aging and aesthetics
East Coast earthquakes aren’t common, but they are felt by millions. Here’s what to know
East Coast residents were jolted Friday by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey with weak rumblings felt as far away as Baltimore and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
As a reminder, tonight at 5 p.m. we’ll have an extended weekend left lane closure on both directions of Route 138 between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway to replace the center median.
Portsmouth Abbey School students to sing in National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall
Eighteen students from Portsmouth Abbey School will sing in the National Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 6.
Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on May 5
Aquidneck Island National Police Parade to honor fallen officers
Rhode Island hires legal team to pursue damages over Washington Bridge failure
Rhode Island hires outside legal team to pursue damages from Washington Bridge collapse
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center will present our annual Jaws Summer parties on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, 2024.
Rhode Island to conduct forest health treatments to prevent wildfires
DEM to conduct forest health treatments in Richmond to prevent wildfires
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 4 – 5
Newport Police arrest one individual on Thursday, April 4.
Cleanup begins as spring nor’easter moves on. But hundreds of thousands still lack power
Stowe, Vermont, reported 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service office in Burlington reported.
Rhode Island Airport Corporation to host virtual town hall meeting on General Aviation airports
Rhode Island Airport Corporation to host virtual town hall meeting on state’s general aviation airports
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
$8.8 million sale of industrial warehouse and office space in Cranston sets new record
Rhode Island encourages residents to fly state flags in honor of Rhode Island Independence Day
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up this Weekend: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more
On tap April 5 – 7, Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more!
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (April 6 – 7)
Don’t miss the opportunity to step inside and envision the possibilities that await you. Your future home may be just a visit away – embark on this exciting journey with us as we open the doors to a world of home possibilities this weekend!
The 74th Annual RI Home Show returns April 4 – 7 to the RI Convention Center
The 74th Annual RI Home Show – RI Convention Center from April 4th—April 7th!
Potter League to host ‘LoveBash for Animals’ on April 5
Prepare for an enchanting evening filled with a cocktail reception, sumptuous seated dinner, thrilling silent and live auctions, and a firsthand look at the life-saving programs and services provided by the Potter League.
Update: Lane closures planned for Route 138 at RIDOT’s Pell Bridge Ramps Project have been postponed to April 5 – 8
Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.
Newport Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7
Newport County Days will also be offered on June 8, 9, and 10, as well as October 26 and 27.
Daffodil Days ready to bloom throughout Newport
With nearly 1.5 million daffy buds now bursting forth in dazzling displays, Newport in Bloom’s 13th Annual Daffodil Days will celebrate their arrival throughout April 2024.
More Local Headlines
NUWC: Two NUWC Division Newport employees receive award from Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems
United States Navy: SECNAV Del Toro Attends Education for Seapower Advisory Board Meeting