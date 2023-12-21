The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
$14 million Watch Hill home sells, highest sale in Westerly since 2022; What's Up this weekend; ‘Santa Claus for a Cause’ moves Four Hearts Foundation closer to Portsmouth Playground goal; and more.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 22 – 24
A Rough Point Holiday, Brunch with Santa, Christmas Comedy Show, and more!
BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree collects 7,576 gifts for Rhode Island kids
On Aquidneck Island, the Bank’s Middletown and Newport branches collected over 100 gifts for children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth.
Town of Middletown announces winners of Holiday Card Art contest
The fourth year the town has hosted the contest, local leaders said it’s a great way to spread holiday cheer while also encouraging the arts in the community.
