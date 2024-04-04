The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Southern portion of Cliff Walk closed for repairs; The Jane Pickens Theater celebrates icons of cinema with documentary and movie pairings; What’s Up this Weekend:; and more.
What’s Up this Weekend: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more
On tap April 5 – 7, Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies, Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade, Newport County Days, Newport Night Run, and more!
Southern portion of Cliff Walk closed for repairs
The roughly ¼ mile-long closure, which extends from the tunnel due east of Clarendon Court to the stairs leading to the Miramar sidewalk, is part of the Cliff Walk’s more rugged southern section.
Happiness comes in the form of tulips
Wicked Tulips Flower Farm prepares to open for the season
