The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Led Zeppelin 2 is coming to The JPT; Newport Police arrest two Rhode Island men on stolen vehicle charges; and more.
Led Zeppelin 2 is coming to The JPT
LED ZEPPELIN 2: The Live Experience recreates the sights, sounds, and pure rock & roll euphoria of a prime Led Zeppelin concert.
Newport Police arrest two Rhode Island men on stolen vehicle charges
Two men arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for stolen vehicle and weapons charges
Aquidneck Land Trust announces Art & Writing contest winners
The Aquidneck Land Trust has announced 24 student winners in the 2023 Aquidneck Land Trust Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote the importance and value of the conservation of open spaces.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce announces Conversations with Women of Distinction series
Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Conversations with Women of Distinction
Middletown Public Library to host free program on collecting nature for art and science
Middletown Public Library to Host Free Nature Collecting Program
Portsmouth Public Library to host kids’ activities during school break
Portsmouth Public Library Announces Children’s Activities During School Break
Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo working out deal to join Patriots’ coaching staff, AP source says
Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is working out a deal to join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.
The Jane Pickens Theater brings ‘Barbie’ back for one night only
This Thursday, The JPT will host a Barbie Pink Party featuring three specialty cocktails.
Best films turning 50 in 2024
Stacker looked at data on all movies turning 50 in 2024, meaning the films themselves were released theatrically in 1974 and encapsulated the exciting energy of ’70s cinema.
Lois Vaughan Trio to perform at St. Columba’s Chapel
St. Columba’s Concert Series to feature Lois Vaughan Trio
Legislative Outlook: Senator Dawn Euer (D – Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown)
Senator Euer looks back at the last session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in 2024.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Rejection
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
City of Newport begins formal review of 27 applicants for city manager position
Newport City to begin formal review of 27 candidates for city manager position
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Man sentenced to two years in federal prison for sending synthetic cannabis to Rhode Island jail
What Sold: A look at Newport County’s most recent real estate sales (Jan. 29 - Feb. 2)
Rhode Island State Police make arrest for Newport Police-related incidents
Terry Francona will serve as honorary chair of the U.S. Senior Open Championship when it comes to Newport in June
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Wednesday: N wind around 10 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: NNE wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:16 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am & 11:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
11 am to 5 pm: Wednesday Dining Specials at Newport Vineyards
1:30 pm: Wednesday Book Group at Newport Public Library
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 5:15 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
The JPT kicks off February with a trio of Oscar-nominated films
City of Newport to discuss planned water main repairs at public meeting
The Jane Pickens Theater brings ‘Barbie’ back for one night only
Newport Live will present Reverend Robert Jones, Sr. at the Jamestown Arts Center on Feb 10
More Local Headlines
Business Insider: Sydney Gordon: Job, vintage store & what to know about the 'Bachelor' contestant
ecoRI News: New England Avian Experts Flock to R.I. for Audubon Bird Symposium
Providence Media: Newport Harbor Island Resort Reopens in Time For Wedding Season | Hey Rhody Media Co.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.