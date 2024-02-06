LED ZEPPELIN 2: The Live Experience recreates the sights, sounds, and pure rock & roll euphoria of a prime Led Zeppelin concert.

Two men arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for stolen vehicle and weapons charges

The Aquidneck Land Trust has announced 24 student winners in the 2023 Aquidneck Land Trust Art & Writing Contest, held annually to promote the importance and value of the conservation of open spaces.

Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Conversations with Women of Distinction

Middletown Public Library to Host Free Nature Collecting Program

Portsmouth Public Library Announces Children’s Activities During School Break

Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is working out a deal to join the New England Patriots as a senior offensive assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.

This Thursday, The JPT will host a Barbie Pink Party featuring three specialty cocktails.

Stacker looked at data on all movies turning 50 in 2024, meaning the films themselves were released theatrically in 1974 and encapsulated the exciting energy of ’70s cinema.

St. Columba’s Concert Series to feature Lois Vaughan Trio

Senator Euer looks back at the last session and ahead at what she hopes to accomplish in 2024.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Newport City to begin formal review of 27 candidates for city manager position

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Weather

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Wednesday: N wind around 10 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: NNE wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm | 10 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:16 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am & 11:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy Of A Fall at 4 pm, Poor Things at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Business Insider: Sydney Gordon: Job, vintage store & what to know about the 'Bachelor' contestant

ecoRI News: New England Avian Experts Flock to R.I. for Audubon Bird Symposium

Providence Media: Newport Harbor Island Resort Reopens in Time For Wedding Season | Hey Rhody Media Co.