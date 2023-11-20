The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport County Real Estate Report: Homes that found new owners last week; Newport Police reports for Nov. 17 – 20; and more.
Newport County Real Estate Report: Homes that found new owners last week
Let’s take a glimpse at some of the remarkable properties that changed hands in Newport County over the past week
Newport Police reports for Nov. 17 – 20
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 17 through 7 am on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25
November 25 Tree Lighting at Long Wharf Mall
Callie the Calico is looking for her new home
Meet your new best feline friend, Callie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.