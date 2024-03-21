On WhatsUpNewp.com

The USS Yosemite 2024 Reunion encourages service members, family, and friends to reunite

Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.

The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony.

McKee nominates King to lead Rhode Island Office of Health Insurance Commissioner

Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members, with a total gross payroll of $582 million.

Jennifer Shon, a junior at the Portsmouth Abbey School, won the 19th R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Finals

Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Things look different today across college basketball when it comes to the way offenses operate.

Prepare for an enchanting evening filled with a cocktail reception, sumptuous seated dinner, thrilling silent and live auctions, and a firsthand look at the life-saving programs and services provided by the Potter League.

Rhode Island Foundation accepting applications for Equity Action Fund grants for LGBTQ+ community projects

A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, March 20, on five charges.

Motorists should plan additional time for travel during this weekend as they may experience delays.

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind is around nine mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Small Craft Advisory until March 22, 2:00 AM

Friday: WNW wind around 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SW wind around 8 kt, becoming SSE after midnight. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:09 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 12:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.9 days, 91% lighting.

