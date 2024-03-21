The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Wharf Fish House + Tiki Bar is adding a second-floor deck, third-floor balcony; Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27; & more.
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 20 – 21
Rhode Island nonprofit gets $1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Portside at 22 Bowen’s will have a new look when it opens this season
Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27
The USS Yosemite 2024 Reunion encourages service members, family, and friends to reunite
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, & more
Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.
The Wharf Southern Kitchen and Whiskey Bar are getting a new and updated deck, and the Wharf Fish House and Tiki Bar is getting a covered second-floor deck and a third-floor balcony.
Governor McKee nominates Cory King to lead the Rhode Island Office of Health Insurance Commissioner
NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023
Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members, with a total gross payroll of $582 million.
Portsmouth Abbey Student wins Poetry Out Loud R.I. contest
US surgeons transplant a gene-edited pig kidney into a patient for the first time
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
If it seems like everyone can score in March Madness, there is a reason. Offense has evolved
Things look different today across college basketball when it comes to the way offenses operate.
Potter League to host ‘LoveBash for Animals’ on April 5
Prepare for an enchanting evening filled with a cocktail reception, sumptuous seated dinner, thrilling silent and live auctions, and a firsthand look at the life-saving programs and services provided by the Potter League.
Rhode Island Foundation accepting applications for Equity Action Fund to support LGBTQ+ communities
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 20 – 21
Update: Lane closures planned for Route 138 at RIDOT’s Pell Bridge Ramps Project have been postponed to April 5 – 8
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Friday Night: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind is around nine mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Friday: WNW wind around 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SW wind around 8 kt, becoming SSE after midnight. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:09 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 12:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.9 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm: Film Series – 2024 Oscar Nominees at Newport Public Library
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Eleni Katz and the Bassoon at Newport Classical Recital Hall
7:30 pm: Newport Contemporary Ballet presents Shifting Light at Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards
8 pm: Comedy Night with Anthony Devito at Rejects Beer Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Megan Chenot at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Bob Marley: One Love at 3 pm & 8:30 pm, Perfect Days at 5:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Ladies Foursome at 6 pm
Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, late night DJ at 11:30 pm
Portsmouth Publick House: Daniel Ferrazzoli at 6:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Whelks at 5:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co.: Comedy Night with Anthony Devito at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Coming Up This Week & Weekend
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up Interview: Jim McCarty, drummer in The Yardbirds, band playing Narrows Center March 21
Gamm Theatre to present Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night beginning March 21
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, & more
Salve Regina University presents their 2024 French Film Festival
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig playing Colony House Friday, March 22
Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’
‘Second Time Around’ opens at the Jamestown Arts Center
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt March 23
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House